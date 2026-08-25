Seattle Seahawks 2-Time Pro Bowler Projected to Miss 53-Man Roster

The Seattle Seahawks added a recognizable name to their secondary when they signed Trevon Diggs last week.

His place on the roster apparently is far from settled.

Diggs was projected to miss Seattle’s initial 53-man roster in Mookie Alexander’s latest projection for Field Gulls.

Alexander instead kept five cornerbacks — Devon Witherspoon, Josh Jobe, Nehemiah Pritchett, Julian Neal and Noah Igbinoghene — while placing Diggs among the projected cuts.

Alexander wrote that Diggs is “battling for a roster spot” and suggested Seattle could give the veteran the “practice squad treatment” once the preseason concludes.

That would be a striking outcome for a two-time Pro Bowler who once led the NFL in interceptions, and it reinforces how little Seattle guaranteed Diggs when it brought him aboard.

Diggs In the Thick of Seahawks Cornerback Battle

Diggs’ NFL existence stands out among Seattle’s cornerback options.

The former Dallas Cowboys second-round pick erupted for 11 interceptions in 2021, earning first-team All-Pro honors and the first of consecutive Pro Bowl selections. The Seahawks noted when announcing his signing that the 11 interceptions were the highest single-season total by an NFL player since 1981.

His career has gone an alternate route since then.

Diggs tore his ACL two games into the 2023 season and was limited by injuries again in 2024. He appeared in eight games for Dallas last season before being waived, then finished the year with the Green Bay Packers.

Seattle gave him an opportunity to revive his career, although the financial commitment provided the team with an easy exit if the competition leaned to keeping someone else.

Field Gulls mentioned in its breakdown of Diggs’ contract that the deal contains no signing bonus and that Seattle could release or trade him without taking on any dead money.

Alexander also pointed to Igbinoghene’s performance as a reason Diggs could wind up outside the 53, writing that the veteran has looked “really good” during the preseason and the training camp practices he attended.

ESPN Puts Forward Different Diggs Projection

Diggs hardly forecasts as a consensus cut.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson took the opposite approach in his final Seahawks roster projection, keeping Diggs among five cornerbacks while leaving Igbinoghene off the roster.

Even that projection came with a significant caveat.

Henderson wrote that Diggs “might not be an immediate, surefire upgrade” over Igbinoghene or Pritchett, the two players competing for Seattle’s No. 3 cornerback job.

That viewpoint illustrates the unique spot Diggs finds himself in less than a week after signing.

The Seahawks didn’t bring in the former All-Pro with a starting job waiting for him. He will have to clash with competition, and his reputation from earlier in his career lasts only so long after several injury-plagued seasons.

Seattle’s preseason finale is the occasion for Diggs to supplement his case before roster decisions arrive.

At this stage, however, two prominent roster projections paint two different outcomes for him — and even the one keeping Diggs on the team stops well short of calling him a known upgrade.