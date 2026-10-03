Seahawks Elevate Former $97 Million Pro Bowl CB Ahead of Chargers Game

The Seattle Seahawks have consumed more than a month patiently working Trevon Diggs into the mix.

That wait may finally be over.

Seattle elevated Diggs from the practice squad Saturday ahead of its Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, putting the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback in position to make his Seahawks regular-season debut.

The Seahawks also elevated safety Maxen Hook while signing running back Velus Jones Jr. to the active roster, the team announced Saturday.

According to Seahawks.com senior reporter John Boyle, Diggs “will be making his Seahawks debut, presuming he sees playing time.” Seattle’s announcement also noted that the veteran has started 64 of his 67 career games.

For a player with Diggs’ notablehistory, his first elevation has more intrigue than the usual Saturday transaction.

Diggs Gets First Regular-Season Chance With Seahawks

Seattle signed Diggs in August, giving the former first-team All-Pro an opportunity to revive his career after an injury-filled stretch.

Diggs’ peak remains hard to overlook. He led the NFL with 11 interceptions in 2021, earned first-team All-Pro honors and made the first of consecutive Pro Bowls. He has recorded 20 interceptions over his NFL career, according to the Seahawks.

His availability has been the bigger issue in recent years.

An ACL injury limited Diggs to two games in 2023, and injuries held him to 11 games the following season. He appeared in eight games with six starts for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025 before being waived, then finished the season with the Green Bay Packers.

Seattle brought Diggs aboard Aug. 19, then released him during the final roster cutdown before bringing him back on the practice squad.

General manager John Schneider indicated at the time that the Seahawks wanted to give Diggs room to get fully acclimated. Schneider said the veteran was “just getting ramped up” after joining Seattle late in training camp and praised how he had embraced the organization.

Diggs provided an early glimpse of what he can still offer during Seattle’s preseason finale, intercepting a pass against Kansas City. His elevation suggests the Seahawks now believe he is ready for an opportunity when the games count.

Seahawks Add More Experience to Secondary

The occasion gives Seattle an interesting additional piece against the Chargers.

Seattle is getting Julian Love back after the veteran safety missed Week 3 with a calf injury. Love practiced fully Friday and carried no game designation into Sunday. Meanwhile, safety Ty Okada is questionable with a hamstring injury after missing the first three games.

Diggs gives coach Mike Macdonald an skillful defensive back to work with as Seattle tries to rebound from its 33-31 loss to Washington.

There’s no promise Diggs steps into a substantial defensive role straight away. Seattle has had him on the practice squad through the opening three games, and the team has enough established pieces in the secondary that Macdonald can ease him into action.

Still, this is the first tangible indication during the regular season that Diggs could become part of Seattle’s weekly defensive plans.

When the Seahawks formed their practice squad in August, the team said Diggs would factor into the competition to become Seattle’s third cornerback.

Now he has his first window of time to show where he fits.