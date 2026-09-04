Seahawks Set to Work Out Former Clemson Standout After Vikings Exit

The Seattle Seahawks are still shopping for offensive line depth with Week 1 approaching.

KPRC 2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson reported that Seattle is scheduled to work out former Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Tristan Leigh. The visit comes two days after Minnesota released Leigh from its practice squad, giving the rookie a chance to stick in the NFL before the regular season begins.

The timing is intriguing because Seattle already brought veteran Bobby Hart back to its practice squad Thursday. With Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas entrenched as the starting tackles and Josh Jones serving as the veteran swing option, Leigh would represent a younger developmental piece behind the top group.

Seattle has spent the past week turning over the bottom of its offensive line depth chart, and Leigh arrives with the background of a former five-star recruit who played significant snaps at Clemson.

Leigh Brings Former 5-Star Pedigree to Seahawks

Leigh went undrafted in April before signing with the Vikings, where he spent the offseason and preseason. Minnesota waived him during final roster cuts Aug. 30, brought him back to the practice squad the next day and then released him Sept. 2 during another round of moves.

He has a bundle of college experience for a rookie free agent. Clemson credits Leigh with 42 career games, 33 starts and 2,202 offensive snaps from 2021 through 2025. He also served as a permanent team captain during his final season.

His high school recruiting profile had a bunch buzz. Clemson’s bio notes that 247Sports rated Leigh as the No. 15 overall prospect in the 2021 class and the No. 4 offensive tackle nationally. Rivals and ESPN also had him among the top 25 overall recruits in the country.

Leigh’s final college season offered some encouraging pass-protection production. The Vikings noted that he allowed one sack and 13 pressures on 378 pass-blocking snaps in 2025, while Minnesota’s player bio listed a 65.1 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

NFL.com viewed Leigh as a developmental tackle entering the draft, praising his athletic ability, footwork and movement skills while noting his play strength and consistency as areas that could limit him early.

At 6-foot-4 and 312 pounds, Leigh has enough size and experience to make the workout worth monitoring.

Seahawks Keep Looking for Tackle Depth Before Week 1

Seattle’s starting offensive line looks finalized.

The Seahawks’ official 53-man roster breakdown listed Cross at left tackle and Lucas at right tackle, with Jones among the primary veteran reserves. The team said its starting five had been locked in throughout training camp.

The movement behind that group has continued.

Seattle signed Hart to the practice squad Thursday after releasing him during final cuts. Hart appeared in all three preseason games and has played 108 regular-season games with 75 starts during his NFL career. Logan Brown, who was also released during roster reductions, returned on the practice squad as well.

Leigh’s age gives Seattle an younger depth piece over Hart, while his college background supplies the coaching staff a substantial body of work to evaluate.

General manager John Schneider made it clear after final cuts that the roster would remain fluid, saying, “We have some work to do to establish our 70.”

The Leigh workout is a further example of that approach.

Seattle doesn’t need him to challenge Cross or Lucas right off the gun, but finding a tackle who can provide practice depth and potentially become an emergency option later in the season would still have value.

The Seahawks open the season Sept. 9 against the New England Patriots at Lumen Field.