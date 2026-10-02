Seahawks Name Former Chargers 2nd-Round Pick Captain for Week 4 Reunion

The Seattle Seahawks are handing Uchenna Nwosu something for facing off against the team that drafted him.

Seattle announced its four Week 4 captains Thursday, naming Nwosu, Cooper Kupp, Nehemiah Pritchett and Mike Morris for Sunday’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The selections fit the weekly captain system head coach Mike Macdonald has used since being in Seattle, but this one hits a bit harder. Nwosu began his NFL career with the Chargers and spent four seasons there before joining Seattle in 2022.

He’s veteran whose career has included some of his best football in Seattle and a pair of injury-shortened seasons, so walking out as a captain against his former organization is a marker of how firmly he has established himself with the Seahawks.

Nwosu Gets Captain Nod Against Former Team

The Chargers selected Nwosu with the No. 48 overall pick in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft out of USC.

He had four years with Los Angeles, developing from a rotational defender into a full-time starter. During his final season with the Chargers in 2021, Nwosu started 15 games and posted then-career highs with five sacks, 40 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits, according to Seahawks.com.

Seattle signed him as a free agent the following offseason, and the move paid off. Nwosu broke out with a career-best 9.5 sacks in 2022 before injuries limited him to six games in both 2023 and 2024.

His rebound became one of the quieter success stories of Seattle’s championship run last season. Nwosu finished tied for the team lead with seven sacks during the 2025 regular season before returning an interception 45 yards for a touchdown in Super Bowl LX, via his official Seahawks biography.

Through three games this season, the 29-year-old has eight tackles while remaining part of Seattle’s edge rotation.

His connection to Los Angeles goes past football, too. The Chargers made Nwosu their Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee in 2019 before Seattle later gave him the same recognition in 2024.

Seahawks Spread Captain Honors Around After First Loss

Seattle’s other captain choices provide their own snapshot of the roster.

Kupp brings the most decorated action of the group and has extensive experience wearing the captain’s patch for Seattle.

He was one of five Seahawks selected as captains for their Super Bowl LX victory last February. The veteran receiver has eight catches for 101 yards and one touchdown through three games this season, with his first score coming in last week’s 33-31 loss at Washington.

Pritchett represents a younger player whose role has continued to grow.

The 2024 fifth-round pick recorded his first career interception in Seattle’s season-opening victory and has nine tackles and two passes defensed through three games. He also finished third on the Seahawks with 10 special teams tackles during their 2025 championship season, per his team biography.

Morris, another former fifth-round selection, has carved out his place as a rotational defensive lineman and special teams contributor. He appeared in all 20 games during last season’s championship run and tied for the team lead with four postseason special teams tackles.

Macdonald’s rotating approach gives Seattle an opportunity to recognize different forms of leadership each week.

This time, the Seahawks have a former Charger leading them onto the field against his old team.