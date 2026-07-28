Seattle Seahawks Named Landing Spot for High-Profile Trade Candidate

The Seattle Seahawks already has one of the NFL’s most imposing defensive fronts.

Oddsmakers still see a path for the reigning Super Bowl champions to add another 347-pound problem.

NFL senior writer Kyle Odegard posted BetOnline’s next-team odds Tuesday for Vita Vea, with the Seattle Seahawks listed at +1800.

So, Seattle has the ninth-shortest odds in a market led by the Rams at +100, followed by the Chargers at +200 and 49ers at +400.

The number makes Seattle a long shot rather than a front-runner, but the connection is difficult to ignore.

Vea starred at the University of Washington before becoming the No. 12 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, and the two-time Pro Bowler has now asked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to trade him after extension talks stalled.

NFL Network reported Monday that Vea requested the trade through agent Collin Roberts.

He is expected to report to training camp, although his participation remains unknown.

Vea Would Be a Luxury Addition to Seahawks’ Front

Seattle doesn’t need Vea to repair a struggling defense obviously.

The Seahawks allowed an NFL-low 292 points during the 2025 regular season before beating New England 29-13 in Super Bowl LX.

Their current depth chart already features Byron Murphy II at nose tackle, with Leonard Williams and Jarran Reed at defensive tackle.

Murphy broke out with seven sacks during the regular season, while Williams also recorded seven. Reed remains an experienced rotational piece in the middle.

Adding Vea would allow Mike Macdonald to lean even harder into the size and versatility that powered that defense. Vea started all 17 games last season and finished with 34 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits.

His impact went beyond the traditional box score.

Pro Football Focus credited Vea with 51 pressures in 2025, seventh among qualifying interior defensive linemen, while his 77.0 pass-rush grade ranked 12th at the position.

There is also his Seattle connection.

Vea won the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year award and Morris Trophy during his final season at Washington in 2017. He would return to the city where he developed into a first-round pick, this time joining a roster positioned to defend a championship.

Vea’s agent has not identified a preferred destination, per Sports Illustrated, leaving Seattle in the conversation if Tampa Bay decides to honor the request.

Contract Price Makes a Seahawks Trade Complicated

The harder part is determining how aggressively Seattle should chase a player at a position that already looks like a strength.

Vea is entering the final season of the four-year, $71 million extension he signed with Tampa Bay.

Spotrac lists a $17 million base salary for 2026, and Reuters reported that none of it is guaranteed.

The trade request came after attempts to reach another long-term agreement failed.

In support of Seattle making it happen, the reigning Super Bowl champion actually has room to work.

Over the Cap listed the Seahawks with roughly $25.5 million in available 2026 cap space entering camp. But absorbing Vea for one season would miss the point if his primary objective is a new deal.

That makes the eventual trade price only part of the equation.

Seattle would have to decide how much draft capital it is willing to surrender and how another sizable defensive contract fits alongside a roster that already has major extensions ahead.

BetOnline’s +1800 number speaks to the dilemma.

The Seahawks have the cap space, championship window and local connection to make a Vea pursuit believable.

However, they also have enough defensive-line talent to walk away if the price becomes excessive.