Seahawks Waive Former All-Big Ten Pass Rusher 1 Day After Signing

The Seattle Seahawks gave Garrett Nelson one day to make an impression before moving in another direction.

Seattle waived the former Nebraska captain Wednesday, Aug. 5, one day after signing him to the 90-man roster.

The Seahawks used the opening to add running back T.J. Harden and cornerback Jordan Washington, while cornerback Brandon Johnson was waived with an injury designation.

Gregg Bell of The News Tribune pointed out the abrupt turnaround on X, writing that Nelson “didn’t last two days here.”

The move continued a steady run of roster churn as Seattle works through training camp and searches for help at other positions.

Nelson’s exit came before the Seahawks’ preseason opener and left him without an extended chance to compete in a crowded edge-rusher room.

Former All-Big Ten Pass Rusher Gets Brief Look

The Seahawks announced Nelson’s signing Tuesday morning after working him out earlier in the week. Seattle waived an undrafted rookie receiver to make room for the 26-year-old linebacker.

By Wednesday afternoon, Nelson was on the other end of the same process.

Nelson entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Miami in 2023. He later spent time on the Cincinnati, Denver and New Orleans practice squads without appearing in a regular-season game.

His stops offered a series of short evaluations, but none resulted in a place on a 53-man roster.

He did flash during his first NFL preseason. Nelson produced five tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit over three games with Miami in 2023.

And he also made five tackles and registered half a sack over three preseason games for Denver.

His college background offered more intrigue.

Nelson started 32 consecutive games to finish his Nebraska career and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022. The team captain led the Cornhuskers with nine tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks during his final season.

That production kept him moving through NFL opportunities despite his lack of regular-season experience.

Nelson Faced Full Seahawks Linebacker Room

Nelson entered a difficult competition when the Seattle Seahawks signed him.

Seattle returned DeMarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu and Derick Hall from the defensive front that helped the franchise win the Super Bowl last season.

The Seahawks also signed Dante Fowler Jr. in May after Boye Mafe left for the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency.

Fowler brought 58.5 career sacks into Seattle and had appeared in every regular-season game over the previous four years.

He joined the Seahawks following a conversation with Lawrence, his former Dallas Cowboys teammate, and a reunion with defensive coordinator Aden Durde.

Seattle also entered camp hoping to receive more from younger outside linebackers Connor O’Toole, Jared Ivey and Jamie Sheriff.

The Seahawks described the defensive front as one of their deepest position groups entering camp, with most of the core returning from a unit that recorded 47 regular-season sacks in 2025, tied for seventh in the NFL.

So, Nelson needed to climb past several established veterans and developmental options to earn a preseason role, which is an uphill battle for most practice squad regulars.