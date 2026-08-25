Seattle Seahawks Work Out 3 Defensive Backs After Injury Blow

The Seattle Seahawks are scanning the safety market after injuries changed the outlook of the position late in the preseason.

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported Tuesday that Seattle worked out Tysheem Johnson (who also signed), Glendon Miller and Jaheim Ward, giving the Seahawks a look at three young defensive backs with various levels of professional experience.

The common thread is the position. All three have played safety, and Seattle’s depth there has taken multiple hits in recent days.

Rookie Bud Clark suffered a broken ankle against Tennessee and was placed on injured reserve, ending his season. Veteran Rodney Thomas II also recently underwent surgery to repair a fractured hand.

With the preseason finale and roster cutdown approaching, the workouts provide Seattle with additional options to consider if more help is needed.

Seahawks Evaluate 3 Different Safety Profiles

Johnson is the most familiar NFL name of the group.

The former Oregon standout signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and later spent time with the Atlanta Falcons.

His college production furnishes Seattle with much to evaluate. Johnson started 27 games over two seasons at Oregon and finished his senior year with 67 tackles and a team-high three interceptions.

He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition after helping the Ducks win the conference championship.

Miller brings a different background.

The 6-foot-2 safety signed with the Kansas City Chiefs after going undrafted in 2025 and later played for the UFL’s Houston Gamblers.

Kansas City highlighted Miller’s athletic testing after the draft. He ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash and posted a 38-inch vertical jump after recording 39 tackles, three interceptions and three tackles for loss during his final season at Maryland.

Miller stayed active this spring, totaling 33 tackles and three pass breakups over 10 UFL games.

Ward has less professional experience, although his testing numbers stand out.

The former Eastern Kentucky safety received rookie minicamp invitations from Kansas City and Chicago after going undrafted in 2026. He ran a 4.40-second 40-yard dash at his pro day after producing 148 tackles, 15 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two interceptions across his final 24 college games.

Clark Injury Changes Seahawks’ Safety Viewpoint

The workouts occurred at a time that makes sense after what happened against Tennessee.

Clark, Seattle’s second-round pick in April, broke his ankle on the Seahawks’ first defensive snap. His placement on injured reserve removes a player who had worked his way into first-team snaps during training camp.

Thomas is dealing with a shorter-term issue, but his hand injury adds yet another variable. ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported that Thomas underwent surgery to repair the fracture and may have a chance to return for Seattle’s preseason finale.

That makes the back end of the group worth monitoring as final cuts approach.

The three workouts also show the range Seattle is considering. Johnson brings experience in multiple NFL organizations, Miller has recent professional snaps and Ward has the athletic upside of a rookie prospect.

Given that Johnson has signed a deal, the other two will likely stay on the back burner for now.