Seahawks Host 6 Offensive Players for Workouts, Including All-American TE

The Seattle Seahawks are keeping their options ajar as training camp rolls into the preseason.

Seattle brought six pass catchers in for workouts Wednesday, splitting the group evenly between three wide receivers and three tight ends.

Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reported the Seahawks worked out tight ends Derek Anderson, JJ Galbreath and Tyler Moore, along with wide receivers Julian Hicks, Ben Patterson and Javin Whatley.

It’s a varied group, as some have already spent time on NFL rosters, while others are trying to turn productive college careers and intriguing physical traits into their first extended opportunities.

The workout also came one day after Seattle placed fullback Robbie Ouzts on injured reserve. Ouzts had been sidelined throughout training camp, and the team has not disclosed the nature of his current injury.

Former Packers WR, Ex-Steelers TE Headline Seahawks Workouts

Hicks and Galbreath bring the most NFL familiarity among the six.

Julian Hicks, 26, originally joined the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Albany in 2024. He spent portions of two seasons in Green Bay’s system and caught five passes for 31 yards during the 2025 preseason.

Hicks later signed with the CFL’s Edmonton Elks before being released in May. His latest round of NFL interest has moved quickly. The Detroit Lions worked Hicks out Sunday, giving him two auditions in four days before Seattle took its turn. Hicks finished his Albany career with 72 receptions for 1,139 yards and 17 touchdowns over 23 games.

JJ Galbreath spent the 2025 offseason and part of the regular season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh signed Galbreath to a reserve/future contract in January before releasing him Aug. 7.

The 6-foot-4 tight end produced 93 receptions for 1,355 yards and 12 touchdowns in 45 games at South Dakota and earned first-team Associated Press All-America recognition in 2024.

Seahawks Take Look at 4 More Young Pass Catchers

The remaining four players give Seattle a mix of size and speed.

Tyler Moore is another recent NFL roster casualty. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound tight end signed with the New York Giants July 28 before the team waived him Aug. 6. Moore appeared in 45 games at Iowa State and was used primarily as a blocker and hybrid fullback.

Ben Patterson is one of the group’s more interesting size-speed combinations. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound receiver signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars after going undrafted before Jacksonville waived him Aug. 2.

Patterson then worked out for the Steelers on Monday. He caught 32 passes for 678 yards and five touchdowns at Texas Permian Basin in 2025, averaging 21.2 yards per reception, and ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash at UTEP’s pro day.

Javin Whatley brings a different profile. The former Arizona receiver earned honorable mention All-Big 12 recognition after recording 41 catches for 490 yards and five touchdowns in 2025. He also ran a 4.42-second 40 during the pre-draft process.

Derek Anderson rounds out the six. The 6-foot-5 tight end caught 20 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns at Northern Iowa last season before participating in the school’s pro day in March.

There’s no guarantee Seattle signs anyone from the group.

But the six-player look does show the Seahawks continuing to explore the available market at two offensive positions as roster decisions continue to happen.