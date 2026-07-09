Seattle Seahawks Ownership Sale Ramps Up at Conference With Billionaire A-Listers

After last week’s deadline for initial bids for the Seattle Seahawks ownership sale, facilitators Allen and Co. host their annual conference that features several key figures in negotiations. Seahawks insider Bob Condotta describes the event as a “summer camp for billionaires” where people make deals and negotiations.

Because Allen and Co. are directly involved in the process of the sale, Seattle Seahawks vice chair Bert Kolde is listed in attendance. He typically represents Jody Allen in these types of situations. Not to mention, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Robert Kraft are also expected to be present. Kraft is a key figure in the NFL’s Finance Committee, which oversees the ownership sale process for any NFL franchise.

Other key figures in attendance are Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Rupert Murdoch, and Barry Dillier. Zuckerburg was mentioned early on in the Seahawks sale process, but rumors about his involvement were quickly squashed.

Seattle Seahawks Ownership Sale Progresses at Business Leadership Retreat

Given the privacy of the Allen and Co. leadership retreat, it only makes sense that people involved in the Seattle Seahawks sale would want to flesh out any details here.

Forbes says, “The New York investment bank gathers a small but very powerful group in Idaho where there is no public agenda, no official guest list, and the press has little access.”

While the official list of bidders has yet to materialize, knowing that so many key figures in the Seahawks ownership sale are present showcase how quickly these conversations could conclude. The assumption is that the Seattle Seahawks finish the process of the sale by the beginning of the season.

Expect more news to transpire as training camp approaches. The developments may prove to be a distraction for the football team as they prepare for the season. The organization lived in comfort under the stewardship of the Allen family. With two Super Bowls victories and four Super Bowl appearances, any new owner will have some massive shoes to fill.

A Summary on Current Information Known

After the Seattle Seahawks announced they were exploring the options of a sale in February 18th, several options for potential owners were subsequently revealed. One of those are Wyc Grousbeck and Aditya Mittal of the Boston Celtics. Mittal is the CEO of ArcelorMittal, a steel company in Luxembourg.

Another group are Vinod Khosla, co founder of Sun Microsystems, and his son Neal. Both are also minority stake owners in the San Francisco 49ers. Selling to that group could cause concern among Seahawks fans.

Finally, Todd Boehly, Los Angeles Sports mogul and owner of Chelsea Football Club also appeared as a leader of a group bid. Boehly is involved in over 100 businesses. Chelsea Football Club has regressed immensely under his leadership.

The Seahawks are expected to be sold for around $9-11 billion, surpassing the record for the largest sale of an NFL franchise.