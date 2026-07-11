Seattle Seahawks Sold to Vinod Khosla for $9.6 Billion

On Saturday, the Seattle Seahawks completed their ownership sale sweepstakes by selling the franchise to Vinod Khosla’s group for $9.6 billion. Khosla formally had a minority stake in the San Francisco 49ers. It exists as one of the biggest sales of a sports franchise. Per Forbes, Khosla’s net worth equals around $13.7 billion.

The Khosla family released a statement: “We are honored to be entrusted as the next stewards of the Seattle Seahawks. We look forward to building on the winning legacy Paul Allen created and to earning the trust of the Seahawks organization and fans everywhere”

On Thursday, it was reported that the group led by Aditya Mittal appeared to be the front runner in negotiations. However, these business deals clearly can change in the blink of an eye. Reports about the structure of the sale are not yet known. This week also showcased the Allen & Co. business retreat. Allen & Co. are the bank employed by the Seattle Seahawks to help expedite the sale of the franchise.

After the death of former owner Paul Allen, his sister, Jody, assumed acting control of the organization to facilitate the eventual sale. She also helped with the sale of the Portland Trail Blazers. All of the proceeds for the sale will go to charitable endeavors. Under her leadership, the Seahawks won the Super Bowl last season to help get the franchise back into a great state.

Seattle Seahawks Sale Completed; Vinod Khosla’s Group Wins

Khosla is the co-founder of Sun Microsystems. He moved to the United States to study at Stanford, where he received an MBA. In 1982, Sun Microsystems launched and he served as the company’s original CEO. He then entered the world of venture capital, joining Kleiner Perkins. Khosla opened Khosla Ventures in 2004, where he had involvement with Affirm, Opendoor, and Doordash. All of those companies became public eventually.

Khosla and his son, Neal, bought shares into the San Francisco 49ers last year. While this news may alarm Seahawks fans, it is not unusual for owners to have previous involvement in a minority stake. David Tepper, Carolina Panthers owner, and Josh Harris, Washington Commanders owner, had shares of the Pittsburgh Steelers before becoming majority owners of their franchises.

Well… What Happens Now?

With the sale of the Seattle Seahawks now completed, what happens now? There are still some steps that need to occur before the sale can be finalized. On August 26th, a league meeting occurs where the sale will receive a vote for approval. The NFL Finance Committee will review the arrangement before the rest of the NFL ownership views the sale. 24 of 32 owners will have to approve the sale for it to materialize. As the Seahawks set to appear on HBO’s Hard Knocks, surely this saga will unfold. Since so many of the details behind the scenes were hidden for months, it will be fascinating to see what comes out in the future.