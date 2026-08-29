Seattle Seahawks Roster Could Change Significantly After Williams Extension

With the Leonard Williams extension now complete, rumors emerge about the upcoming moves the Seattle Seahawks may have to make as a result with so many key players now committed for the long term. Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl star edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu may be entering his final season with the organization because of Williams’ new contract.

Nwosu plays a rotational role on the Seahawks defense, but he has proven his worth especially in some big games for the franchise. However, his contract totals around $20 million for the 2027 season, so the Seahawks may part ways with the outside linebacker after this year.

Seattle could restructure Nwosu’s salary in the offseason, yet the Seahawks want to keep getting younger as they progress with this core. Despite a stellar performance in the Super Bowl, Nwosu only earned a 60.4 overall grade last season on PFF, ranking 80th out of 115th qualified edge players.

The Seahawks should enter the 2027 draft with a plethora of draft picks to use to improve their roster and find younger players. An equivalent option at a much lesser cost than Nwosu seems to be a logical step forward for the franchise.

Seattle Seahawks Could Part With Uchenna Nwosu Because of Leonard Williams Extension

Besides Nwosu, the Seahawks will most likely lose Demarcus Lawrence next season as well. He has announced his intentions to retire. While that situation remains fluid, the new contract for Williams could be another obstacle for Lawrence’s status on the roster. Similar to Cooper Kupp, Lawrence signed a three year contract with the Seahawks in 2025, and the final year of his deal is easy for the organization to get out of, freeing up cap space.

Even though the Seahawks will lose some necessary depth options on their defensive line, the extensions to Williams and Hall at least provide some stability for the unit moving forward. The team will need to hit on their draft picks and low-cost free agents, which general manager John Schneider historically has done at a high rate.

The Future Reveals Itself Before the Season for the Seahawks

The Seahawks are poised to repeat as Super Bowl champions by retaining most of last year’s roster. However, beyond this season, replacing players like Nwosu and Lawrence will be a difficult task. There are only so many impact edge rushers in the NFL, and every team wants to add at that position given the lack of options.

The one edge Seattle has though is their culture, and people like Lawrence will only continue to tell players about the beauty of the Seahawks’ locker room. MacDonald helped Lawrence and Nwosu get back to their productive selves after injury troubles plagued them in years past. The same will only be true as they continue to progress with the core of this roster.