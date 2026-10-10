Seattle Seahawks Running Back ‘Destined To Be In This Moment’

Seattle Seahawks recent running back signing Dontae McMillan spoke recently about what this opportunity means to him. His acquisition ended a series of moves where Seattle Seahawks bolstered their halfback room ahead of the game against the San Francisco 49ers. McMillan begins on the practice squad, but he could be elevated for Sunday’s game depending on the health of George Holani for week 5.

McMillan said, “Man, I’ve been waiting for this since I was a kid, since I was eight years old. I just feel like I was destined to be in this moment, and I’m going to continue to show that. I’m always going to be uncomfortable, never be comfortable.”

Prior to signing with the Seattle Seahawks, McMillan spent the offseason with the Baltimore Ravens throughout training camp and the preseason. He failed to make either roster in Baltimore, but perhaps a return home was meant to be for his career. The Seahawks planned on signing former Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon, but he failed his physical shortly after the signing was expected to be announced.

Seattle Seahawks Running Back Dontae McMillan Excited for Hometown Opportunity

The Seattle Seahawks run the football poorly so far as they rank 29th in rushing epa per play this season. The early career struggles of Jadarian Price factor into that, but he is now on injury reserve. Emanuel Wilson has helped ease the transition recently with the absence of Zach Charbonnet, but the Seahawks needed reinforcements. George Holani has struggled at breaking plays and in pass protection; however, he also deals with some injury problems. Robert Henry joined the Seahawks recently from the Washington Commanders practice squad.

If McMillan suits up on Sunday, the opportunity will mean the world for him and the Seattle Seahawks — a local product helping solve the running back situation would be a welcome sight for Seahawks fans.

McMillan said, “It’s a lot of eyes. I just know this, my community is really proud of me, my family, friends, everybody in the West Seattle community. It’s a blessing. I just like it’s all in God’s hands, and each and every day — this is Day 2 — I’m going to get better every single day. It’s an honor to be here representing my home team and my community and my last name.”

The Local Community Believes in McMillan’s Chances at Helping the Seahawks

After being released by the Baltimore Ravens, McMillan moved back to the pacific northwest and stayed in shape with former Seattle Seahawks running back and University of Washington alum Myles Gaskin. For McMillan, the added preparation was meaningful because of the lack of information regarding his future. He had no idea if he would get another opportunity.

He said, “It’s a huge thing, because I never knew I was going to be here. Everything happened so fast, so honestly, this happening is still mind-blowing to me. So I’m just going to embrace it and be in the moment.”