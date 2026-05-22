Seattle Seahawks Sam Darnold Gives Refreshing Vikings Take

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold recently spoke about his old team the Minnesota Vikings. Darnold left the Minnesota to come to the Seattle after the Vikings organization let him walk, deciding not to place a franchise tag on him. On the San Clemente podcast, Darnold spoke about that offseason and the decision the Vikings made.

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Darnold said, “I totally understand the move to go with a younger quarterback on a rookie deal and signing these veterans that you can pay a little bit more because he’s on a rookie deal, especially if you believe in him. I think JJ is a good player, I think he’s gonna be a really good player in this league. I truly believe that.”

The Vikings recently signed former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray to a one year deal to challenge JJ McCarthy after a disappointing season.

Seattle Seahawks Sam Darnold Comments Show Maturity

Despite a 14-win season, the Vikings decided to part ways with Darnold after one year. While Darnold’s quote makes that choice seem decisively simple, the decision to let him walk was clearly not. That year, he threw for 4319 yards and 35 touchdowns, which Darnold failed to replicate even with the Seattle Seahawks in a Super Bowl winning season. However, those numbers do not include the postseason.

Last year including the playoffs, Darnold threw for 4720 yards and 30 touchdowns. His decision to come to Seattle completely paid off as he now figures to be the franchise quarterback for years to come after winning the Super Bowl.

While the Seahawks still have Jalen Milroe, a massive step forward would need to take place for him to take over as a starter. Darnold seems on pace to receive a $50+ million extension from the Seattle Seahawks once his contract expires after the 2027 NFL Season. Even though Schneider historically showed his hesitancy to extending quarterbacks, a Super Bowl title gives Darnold plenty of grace in negotiations.

Vikings Now Look to Emulate Seahawks Success

As a penalty for letting Darnold walk to the Seattle Seahawks, the Vikings fired their previous general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. However, they still have yet to hire a new head of their front office. Reports hint that they have interest in Seahawks executive Nolan Teasley.

There’s a deep sense of irony within that report. The Vikings decision to let Darnold walk sent ripples down their organization. The consequences of that decision kept the Vikings out of the playoffs. Subsequently, McCarthy struggled to find his footing in his first full season in the NFL.

The Seattle Seahawks consistently make great decisions regarding their quarterbacks. The team traded away its franchise quarterback Russell Wilson for a haul of picks to the Denver Broncos. They also traded away Geno Smith after several successful seasons. The Seattle Seahawks signing Sam Darnold became one of the best pivot decisions in the NFL last year. The Vikings look to take from that as much as possible with the interest in Teasley.