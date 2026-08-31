Seattle Seahawks Labelled ‘Desperate’ For Avery Smith Trade

The Seattle Seahawks needed to add to their cornerback room, causing them to trade for Avery Smith from the Los Angeles Chargers. However, the decision appears to draw some scrutiny, thinking Seattle was “desperate to make a move.” When asked about who won the trade between the Seahawks and the Chargers, Mike Kadlick of Sports Illustrated picked the bolts.

Kadlick wrote, “The Seahawks’ cornerback room has been a moving target over the past several weeks. After agreeing to a massive contract extension with Devon Witherspoon in mid-August, Seattle also signed both Trevon Diggs and Terrion Arnold. Diggs has since been released, while Arnold was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list—hence the trade with Los Angeles for Smith… Who won? Chargers. Smith was a UDFA dart throw last season that they were able to turn into a sixth-round pick from a team desperate for depth.”

The Seahawks currently are dealing with injuries among other issues with their defensive back room. Nick Emmanwori’s status is up in the air for the beginning of the season because of his ankle surgery. Third round rookie selection Julian Neal has missed significant training reps during the offseason.

Seattle Seahawks Questioned For Making Avery Smith Trade

While with the Chargers this preseason, Smith played most of the snaps in all three of Los Angeles’ preseason games. Yet, those types of players are typically not guarantees for making the roster. Smith was a fringe player who the Chargers turned into a sixth round pick. The Seahawks have draft capital to expend, but a move like this could age poorly if Smith fails to display anything for Seattle.

PFF gave Smith an average grade of 61.1 during the preseason, failing to really display any exceptional skills in any area of the field. However, he did earn a 79.6 grade in the first game against the Houston Texans. Who knows what Smith’s status on the roster will be once Arnold is removed from the commissioner’s exempt list. A sixth round pick is an asset, but sacrificing one for roster depth does not guarantee that players’ status.

Seattle Seahawks Defensive Depth Now a Concern Early in the Season

The Seahawks enter the first few weeks of the season scrambling to establish their depth chart for their corners and safeties. With Emmanwori potentially out for the first several games of the season, the only two healthy safeties on the 53-man roster are Julian Love and Ty Okada. Outside of Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe at corner, the Seahawks only have Nehemiah Pritchett and Smith. When the starters are healthy, the Seahawks should field one of the best defenses in the NFL, but perhaps these early injuries show some cracks that need filling. Although, MacDonald and Schneider are the best men for the job.