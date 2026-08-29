Seattle Seahawks Trevon Diggs’ Role Emerges After Preseason Finale

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Trevon Diggs seemingly entered into a conversation for a starting role after his performance in Friday’s NFL Preseason Finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. Diggs signed a one-year contract for the minimum salary with the Seattle Seahawks a few weeks ago. He originally appeared as a depth option while the Seahawks await a decision regarding former Detroit Lion Terrion Arnold. However, clearly Diggs has impressed those around the organization. He had a solo tackle, a pass defended, and an interception in Friday’s game against the Chiefs.

Methinks Trevon Diggs has won the job to be Mike Macdonald's third #Seahawks cornerback to play with Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe on opening night Sept. 9 vs New England. https://t.co/avKvCyRz8m— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 29, 2026

Seattle Times Seahawks reporter Gregg Bell tweeted: “Me thinks Trevon Diggs has won the job to be Mike Macdonald’s third #Seahawks cornerback to play with Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe on opening night Sept. 9 vs New England.”

When Riq Woolen left the Seattle Seahawks for the Philadelphia Eagles, the organization knew they needed to acquire a cornerback to fill into that role. Diggs appears to have emerged as that player. The Seahawks also drafted Julian Neal with their third round pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, but injuries precluded him from raising his status on Seattle’s roster.

Seattle Seahawks Trevon Diggs Earns Potential Starting Role on Defense

Getty Diggs was a former All-Pro with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. He also made two Pro Bowls with the organization.

While with the Dallas Cowboys, Diggs established himself as one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL especially during his All-Pro sophomore season in 2021. Throughout his career, Diggs has produced 20 interceptions and 63 passes defended in 67 games. Diggs looks to recapture that form he showcased earlier in his career as injuries and poor play reverted him to the fringes of the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys waived Diggs towards the end of the season, but the Green Bay Packers claimed him to play in one contest because of injury troubles.

In 2025, PFF gave him a grade of 59.8 for the season, which followed a 56.6 grade for the 2024 season. The Pro Bowl seasons Diggs had in Dallas seem like a distant past, but Mike MacDonald is an incredible defensive mind proven to get players back to their best. Former teammate Demarcus Lawrence came to the Seattle Seahawks after a downturn in Dallas. Not to mention, Dante Fowler Jr. joined the defense this season as well for similar reasons.

Could Diggs be the Next Player to Revive Their Career in Seattle

Getty Diggs is only entering his seventh season in the NFL at age 28, proving that he still could return to his prime years.

Coming into training camp, there appeared little hope for Diggs given his recent history with the Dallas Cowboys. Teams were not lining up to sign him as an option, but the Seahawks are always looking to improve their roster and chase edges. They may have found something with Diggs. If he can return to the level he displayed at such a young age, the Seahawks could have found a steal in free agency when no one else was looking. Yet, if he struggles, the cost for acquiring Digg was minimal for the Seattle Seahawks.