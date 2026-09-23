Seahawks Emerge as Potential Trade Destination for Steelers Backup

The Seattle Seahawks are 2-0, with backup QB Drew Lock leading the way after the injury to Sam Darnold in Week 1. Nonetheless, when he returns, Lock will be QB2 again, while Jalen Milroe slides back to QB3.

Nonetheless, Lock has performed well filling in for Darnold, while Milroe has potential upside. As a result, it wouldn’t be wild for teams hit by QB injuries in Week 2, or subpar play at the position, to call Seattle about either Lock or Milroe.

It’s unlikely the Seahawks would trade either backup, but if a team is desperate and willing to pay what Seattle wants, could they turn and pursue a QB to fill that potential spot?

If Seattle were to be in the QB market after potentially trading either Lock or Milroe, Zachary Rotman of FanSided sees the Seahawks as a possible trade destination for the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ Mason Rudolph.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback room is one of the most interesting in the NFL. 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers is the undisputed starter, but he’s also in his final NFL season,” Rotman wrote in a Sept. 23 article. “Behind Rodgers is not only Mason Rudolph but also two young quarterbacks who have both shown flashes of upside: Drew Allar and Will Howard.

“Now, Rudolph is probably the best quarterback of that reserve trio right now, but he’s also the least likely to be their long-term solution under center. With that in mind, the Steelers shouldn’t rush to trade him, but if the right offer comes along, why not make a deal?”

Other Teams Could Be More Desperate for Mason Rudolph

Nonetheless, the Seahawks seem like a team that would be lower on the ladder for Rudolph and would need something to happen to even consider a QB around the trade deadline. Moreover, other teams might be more desperate and could turn to the Steelers to ask about Rudolph.

“Rudolph has 35 appearances and 19 starts over parts of seven NFL seasons,” Rotman added in his article. “He’s far from a world beater, but he can be fairly competent in a pinch for a team with an injury at the quarterback position.

“From Jayden Daniels to Jaxson Dart to Caleb Williams and beyond, there are tons of quarterback injuries already. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and if a team is calling the Steelers about Rudolph, they should be willing to listen. They might get a good draft pick out of it.”

Seahawks’ Jalen Milroe Would Be a Fit for Commanders

Speaking of the Washington Commanders and their injury situation with Jayden Daniels, Seahawks on SI’s Jeremy Brener recently floated the idea that the Commanders could be a trade destination for Milroe, especially if Marcus Mariota doesn’t perform at a level that helps Washington steady their ship.

“Milroe is under contract until the end of the 2028 season, which could be valuable for a team looking for an understudy quarterback to step in,” Brener wrote in his Sept. 22 article. “A trade between the Seahawks and Commanders for Milroe won’t happen this week while the two teams plan to play against each other, but it could make more sense down the line.

“For now, it appears that the Commanders are going to go with Marcus Mariota, who has been one of the league’s top backup quarterbacks over the last couple of years.”

If this scenario were to happen involving Milroe or Lock, then a potential trade for Rudolph would make sense. But for now, everything is speculation.