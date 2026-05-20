Seahawks Land Strong Take on Free Agent WR Deebo Samuel

The Seattle Seahawks have already dipped into the veteran free-agent market in the post-2026 NFL Draft, signing Dante Fowler Jr. Nonetheless, could they again look at another experienced free agent to bolster their depth as they look to repeat as Super Bowl champions?

Looking at the offense, the Seahawks have a WR1 in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but there are question marks behind him at WR2. Over the offseason, Seattle signed Rashid Shaheed to a new contract after making a midseason trade for him last year.

While Shaheed only recorded 15 catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns in nine regular-season games, per StatMuse, the Seahawks are likely hoping Shaheed takes the steps to become their WR2.

Nonetheless, could Seattle pursue a proven wideout who has experience working with their new offensive coordinator? FOX Sports’ Ben Arthur sees the Seahawks as an ideal landing spot for former San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders wideout Deebo Samuel.

“The Seahawks shouldn’t rule out more depth at wide receiver,” Arthur wrote in a May 19 article. “Given that he’ll have a full year with Seattle in 2026, midseason acquisition Rashid Shaheed should naturally step into the WR2 role alongside Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but Cooper Kupp is entering his age-33 season.

“New Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury and the 30-year-old Samuel overlapped in San Francisco from 2019-24, including for Samuel’s first-team All-Pro season in 2021.”

What Could Deebo Samuel Bring to a Team?

Last season for the Commanders, Samuel played a total of 713 snaps (479 pass snaps and 234 run snaps), leading to a 69.4 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he recorded 72 receptions on 99 targets for 727 receiving yards and five touchdowns while averaging 10.1 yards per reception and generating 471 yards after the catch.

Meanwhile, in the running game, the veteran wideout had 17 carries for 75 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, and averaged 4.4 yards per carry.

Seattle already has Cooper Kupp as that veteran wideout presence in the room, so it would be interesting to see if the Seahawks would consider adding the 30-year-old.

Furthermore, Tory Horton is an interesting prospect going into Year 2, as he did record 13 catches for 161 yards and six touchdowns in eight regular-season games, per StatMuse, before a lingering shin and groin injury ended his rookie season early.

Seahawks Still Have Roster to Win Another Super Bowl

Nonetheless, adding Samuel would give the Seahawks another receiver who knows the NFC West really well and understands the challenging divisional matchups, as it looks like it will be a three-way battle between the 49ers, Seahawks, and Los Angeles Rams again.

While the NFC West will be a challenge for Seattle, former NFL and Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter, the Seahawks still have the roster to run it back and potentially win back-to-back Super Bowls.

“Yes, they really are [good enough to repeat],” Carter said on the May 18 edition of the “Fully Loaded Podcast.” “But with how stacked the NFL is, this is not like any other team trying to repeat.

“Can they make the playoffs? Look at what they’re facing with the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers in the division. That’s just within the division alone. That’s why it’s so difficult for NFL teams to repeat. But from top to bottom, they definitely have one of the best rosters in the league.”