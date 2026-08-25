Seahawks Urged to Pursue QB Trade Target to Replace Jalen Milroe

Fans and pundits of the Seattle Seahawks are getting antsy about the team’s QB3 situation. Unfortunately, quarterback Jalen Milroe has played poorly for a second straight preseason, which has caused a lot of analysts to question whether he deserves a spot on the team’s roster to begin the 2026 regular season.

Count SI on Seahawks’ Michael Hanich among the analysts giving up on Milroe. On Tuesday, Hanich named Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee one of three trade targets for the Seahawks.

“The Seahawks should make a move for a legitimate No. 3 quarterback after an incredibly disappointing performance from second-year dual-threat quarterback Jalen Milroe. He showed he can’t be a proper emergency quarterback if Sam Darnold and Drew Lock go down with injuries. If Milroe steps on the field, the Seahawks’ offense becomes limited to the rushing game,” wrote Hanich.

“The Seahawks could get a legitimate third-string quarterback who could be a real threat in the passing game. Ever since the Philadelphia Eagles got Andy Dalton during the offseason, he has been trending towards the backup spot behind Jalen Hurts. McKee has experience on the field and could be an option for the future backup quarterback spot if Drew Lock wants to try and be a starter one more time after this season.”

Unlike Milroe, McKee has regular season experience as a passer in the NFL. He has started two games over the past two seasons. In six games overall, he has posted a 61.4% completion percentage with 597 passing yards.

McKee has also thrown five touchdowns and one interception.

During the regular season, the Seahawks have only used Milroe in sub-package plays. Even in those situations, though, the quarterback has rarely seen the field.

Milroe lined up for three offensive snaps during 2025.

Why Jalen Milroe’s Days With the Seahawks Could Be Numbered

Before diving into McKee as a potential trade target, it’s important to note why the Seahawks might be in the quarterback market this weekend.

Through two preseason games this month, Milroe has significantly struggled. During Week 2 of the exhibition campaign Sunday, he went 6-for-11 with 52 passing yards and two interceptions.

In the preseason opener, Milroe had just 36 passing yards on eight attempts. Over the two games, he’s also taken five sacks.

It’s been ugly quarterback play. That will matter if the Seahawks are in a situation where Milroe has to play suddenly because of injury.

Obviously, Sam Darnold is returning to be Seattle’s starting quarterback. Drew Lock will once again be his direct backup.

Milroe is the only other signal-caller currently on the Seahawks roster.

Could the Seahawks Really Execute QB Trade?

There’s a couple things of note with McKee as a potential trade target for the Seahawks.

First, if Seattle wants to land a new backup signal-caller from Philadelphia, it might have to be Andy Dalton, not Tanner McKee.

McKee has outplayed Dalton throughout this preseason. Most Eagles pundits have predicted McKee to be Philadelphia’s QB2 behind Jalen Hurts with Dalton either the QB3 or trade bait.

To keep Dalton, the Eagles might have to accept four quarterbacks on their roster. Philadelphia also has developmental signal-caller Cole Payton, who has intrigued analysts this month.

Payton has similarities to Milroe — developmental quarterback who is more of a runner than passer at this point.

Regardless of whether it’s McKee, Dalton or some other depth quarterback, it’s also worth wondering if the Seahawks are really going to place as much emphasis on QB3 as the media has suggested the past few days.

Again, Lock is Darnold’s direct backup, not Milroe.

Most QB3’s are not great options. That’s why they are buried on the depth chart.

If the Seahawks lose both Darnold and Lock for an extended period of time this season, it might not matter much if it’s Milroe or someone else moving behind center. The Super Bowl defense is probably over.

That’s not to say McKee, Dalton or someone else wouldn’t be an upgrade over Milroe. Those two quarterbacks would be.

It’s just going to take a draft pick to land that upgrade, and it’s something the Seahawks probably won’t use. And again, if they use it, the upgrade might not be enough to make a difference.