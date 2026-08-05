Seahawks Scoop Up Recently Cut RB: Report

The Seattle Seahawks spent quite a few resources in the latter part of the offseason solidifying the backfield. The Seahawks made another move Wednesday to add running back depth with rookie TJ Harden.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday the Seahawks plan to sign Harden to a 1-year contract. Harden spent spring practices and the early part of training camp with the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns released Harden on August 3.