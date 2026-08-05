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Seahawks Scoop Up Recently Cut RB: Report

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TJ Harden
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NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Seattle Seahawks are signing undrafted rookie running back TJ Harden.

The Seattle Seahawks spent quite a few resources in the latter part of the offseason solidifying the backfield. The Seahawks made another move Wednesday to add running back depth with rookie TJ Harden.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday the Seahawks plan to sign Harden to a 1-year contract. Harden spent spring practices and the early part of training camp with the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns released Harden on August 3.

Dave Holcomb is a sports reporter covering the NFL and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Pittsburgh Steelers and a variety of other NFL teams. Originally from Pittsburgh, Holcomb has covered college and professional sports for outlets including FanSided, Rotowire and Yardbarker. More about Dave Holcomb

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Seahawks Scoop Up Recently Cut RB: Report

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