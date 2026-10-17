NFL Trade Pitch Sees Seahawks Acquire Pro Bowl RB to Ignite Offense

The Seattle Seahawks are dealing with a turnover issue on offense. They have committed seven giveaways in their last two games, both of which were losses.

But CBS Sports’s Jared Dubin doesn’t like what the Seahawks running game has shown either. For that reason, he proposed Seattle potentially change the Super Bowl race with a trade for Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard.

“The Seahawks cannot run the ball at all, as we have seen throughout this season and that was on full display on Thursday night against the Broncos,” wrote Dubin. “Pollard is no great shakes, but he’s got 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons and is at least a professional runner who can get what’s blocked and a bit more.

“The Seahawks should be getting Zach Charbonnet back fairly soon, but we don’t know if or when Jadarian Price will return. Pollard would be an upgrade over Emanuel Wilson and/or George Holani as a complement to Charbs. It’s not the sexiest deal in the world and might not even be the best possible use of resources, but the Seahawks do need help in the backfield.”

Pollard has 273 rushing yards and a touchdown in five games for the Tennessee Titans this season. The veteran made the Pro Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys during his first 1,000-yard season in 2022.

Seahawks Urged to Acquire Titans RB Tony Pollard

Getty Veteran running back Tony Pollard could be on the move before the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

The Seahawks didn’t do that badly on the ground during Week 6 Seattle gained 113 rushing yards in Thursday’s contest versus the Denver Broncos. That production, though, came from a committee. Emanuel Wilson led the team with 52 rushing yards while George Holani and Velus Jones Jr. each had 20 rushing yards.

Holani scored Seattle’s only rushing touchdown.

Pollard would provide an upgrade over all three of those running backs. Last season, Pollard gained 1,082 yards on the ground with five touchdowns. It was his fourth straight 1,000-yard season.

The running back has also registered at least 1,280 yards from scrimmage for four consecutive campaigns.

With Pollard, the Seahawks could get back to their run-first mentality and take pressure away from quarterback Sam Darnold. The signal-caller has taken 10 sacks and thrown four interceptions in the past two losses.

Seahawks Running Back Depth After Week 6

Getty CBS Sports’s Jared Dubin proposed Mike Macdonald and the Seattle Seahawks acquire former Pro Bowl running back Tony Pollard before the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

Pollard could be a great upgrade for the Seahawks. But he could also still be an unnecessary addition.

Before the regular season started, the hope in Seattle was the Seahawks could pair Zach Charbonnet with first-round rookie Jadarian Price this fall.

Charbonnet hasn’t played yet this season while continuing to recovery from his January ACL injury. But head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters this past week the running back “looks tremendous.” Then on Friday, Macdonald described Price’s return to be happening “sooner-rather-than-later.”

If those two are paired together on the field before the trade deadline on November 10, there would be little reason for the Seahawks to acquire Pollard.

Having said that, Charbonnet is still only nine months removed from a serious knee injury. Price is also a rookie with three games of experience.

At the very least, Pollard could provide backfield insurance in Seattle. But he also very well could be the boost the Seahawks offense really needs.