TRADE: Seattle Seahawks Make Deal With Los Angeles Chargers for DB

The Seattle Seahawks are acquiring rookie cornerback Avery Smith from the Los Angeles Chargers, giving up a future draft pick to add another young option to an increasingly crowded secondary.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on August 30 that Los Angeles is sending Smith to Seattle in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick. Pelissero noted that the former Toledo standout can play nickel and will now get an opportunity with the Seahawks.

Neither team had announced the trade as official at the time of publication.

For Seattle, the interesting part isn’t simply that another cornerback is coming aboard. The Seahawks have spent much of August adding competition at the position, and surrendering a draft choice for an undrafted rookie suggests Smith showed enough this summer for Seattle to decide it didn’t want to risk waiting for him to become available another way.

Avery Smith Turned Heads During Chargers Training Camp

Smith, 22, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent after playing at Toledo. The Chargers listed him at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds.

He quickly generated some attention in Los Angeles.

During an August 1 practice, Smith broke up two passes, including one while working against the Chargers’ first-team offense. Chargers.com noted that Smith had led Toledo in passes defended in each of his final two college seasons, recording 14 in 2024 and 12 in 2025.

The production continued as camp progressed. Smith later recorded an interception, and Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh singled out Smith and fellow undrafted corner Rodney Shelley while discussing the young defensive backs.

Harbaugh called them good movers and competitors and praised the consistency they were beginning to show in practice.

That is meaningful context for the Seahawks trade. Seattle isn’t simply taking a flier on a player who was buried throughout camp. The Seahawks are acquiring a rookie who seemingly improved his standing during the summer but remained stuck in a deep Chargers cornerback competition.

Los Angeles’ unofficial depth chart ahead of its preseason finale still had Smith among a large group of reserve corners behind Tarheeb Still, Donte Jackson and Cam Hart.

Seahawks’ Cornerback Competition Keeps Getting More Crowded

Smith now enters one of Seattle’s most interesting roster battles.

The Seahawks came into camp with Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe established at the top of the cornerback group. Seattle needed to replace some of the depth lost when Riq Woolen departed in free agency, with Nehemiah Pritchett among the players pushing for a bigger role.

Then Seattle kept adding.

The Seahawks signed former All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs on August 19. They followed by officially signing former Detroit Lions first-round pick Terrion Arnold on August 29.

Now Smith joins the equation.

Seattle also drafted Julian Neal in the third round earlier this year, while Pritchett and free-agent addition Noah Igbinoghene had been among the players battling for the No. 3 cornerback role during camp. The Seahawks use safety Nick Emmanwori extensively in the nickel, but the defense also deployed enough dime personnel last season to create opportunities deeper in the secondary.

Smith’s reported ability to work inside potentially gives Mike Macdonald another flexible option.

The bigger question will be where he fits once Seattle finishes sorting through all of its defensive backs.

A sixth-round pick isn’t premium draft capital, but it also isn’t nothing. Rather than waiting to see whether Smith could be acquired after roster cuts, general manager John Schneider appears willing to spend a future asset to secure him now.

That makes Smith one of the more intriguing names to watch as the defending Super Bowl champions finalize the secondary that will open their title defense.