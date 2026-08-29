Seahawks’ Trevon Diggs Doesn’t Hold Back After Tie With Chiefs

Trevon Diggs made an appearance in the Seattle Seahawks‘ 9-9 tie against the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 28 at Arrowhead Stadium. Moreover, during his time on the field, Diggs recorded one tackle and an interception.

Diggs is looking to show that he can be a valuable piece for the Seahawks on defense. After Devon Witherspoon, there are plenty of question marks as Seattle now turns the page and prepares for Week 1 against the New England Patriots in a Super Bowl LX rematch on Sept. 9.

Following the tie, Diggs spoke to the media and shared his thoughts on his performance against the Chiefs.

“I think it was what I expected,” Diggs said postgame. “I feel like you put the work in, you can reap the benefits of it. It’s been a blessing to be a part of the Seahawks and just getting this opportunity and making sure that I make the most of it.

“… I feel I got the jitters out. I haven’t played in, what, seven months since I put on equipment and just been flying around and going against someone else. I only had two practices, so just getting out there and getting the natural football feeling, getting that feeling back. It felt good.”

Trevon Diggs Ready to Play Any Role for Seattle

Diggs will be looking for a bounce-back season in Seattle. Last season with the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers, Diggs played 457 snaps on defense, leading to a 59.8 overall PFF defensive grade.

The veteran cornerback allowed a 157.2 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks and surrendered 16 receptions in coverage. Moreover, he contributed 25 solo tackles in run support and open-field situations, 11 stops, one total pressure, and four missed tackles.

With a fresh start in Seattle, Diggs has only a handful of practices and one preseason game; still, the 27-year-old hopes it’s enough to show what he can bring to the table.

“Hopefully I showed that I can still play,” Diggs added. “I’m ready to go. I’m ready to play. I’m ready to help this team win. If he needs me to play receiver, I’ll play wide receiver. Whatever I can do to help this team win, I’ll do it.”

Richard Sherman on Seahawks’ Terrion Arnold Agreement

Diggs isn’t the only cornerback that the Seahawks are looking to have as depth this season. During training camp, Terrion Arnold reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Seahawks, though the contract remains unsigned as the team navigates his ongoing legal situation.

After the agreement, former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman shared his thoughts on the decision.

“I think the Seahawks are signing him because, as always, they’re chasing edges,” Sherman said in an Aug. 14 video from “The Richard Sherman Podcast.” “If you see a former first-round pick who’s played some good football, he’s had some up-and-down moments, but he’s played some good football for the Detroit Lions in a tough scheme where they kind of played him outside of his strengths…

“I think he’s a player that could fit in this scheme really well and could thrive in this scheme. He’s a veteran player. Obviously, they still feel good about the guys they have, but he’s a guy that can help them.”