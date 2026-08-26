Seahawks DB Trevon Diggs Has Path to Nearly Triple His Salary

The Seattle Seahawks gave Trevon Diggs considerably more earning power than his veteran-minimum salary initially suggested.

Diggs’ one-year contract carries a base salary of $1.215 million with no guarantees, but ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported on August 26 that the veteran cornerback can earn another $2 million through incentives tied specifically to defensive snaps and interceptions.

That means Diggs can push the total value of the deal to $3.215 million if he stays on the field and rediscovers the takeaway production that once made him one of the NFL’s most dangerous ballhawks.

Henderson previously reported the $1.215 million salary while noting that the full incentive structure was not yet known. His latest reporting fills in the most important missing piece.

Trevon Diggs Contract: $2 Million Incentives Come With Specific Benchmarks

According to Henderson, up to $1 million is available based on Diggs’ share of Seattle’s defensive snaps.

The playing-time incentives are non-cumulative:

$500,000 for reaching 42% of the defensive snaps

$750,000 for reaching 50%

$1 million for reaching 60%

Another $1 million is available based on interceptions, also on a non-cumulative basis:

$500,000 for three interceptions

$750,000 for five

$1 million for seven

“Non-cumulative” means Diggs would earn only the highest tier he reaches within each category rather than stacking every level.

The two categories, however, give him separate paths to additional money.

For example, if Diggs plays 50% of Seattle’s defensive snaps and records five interceptions, he would earn $750,000 from each category — $1.5 million in incentives — and bring his total compensation to $2.715 million.

Getting all the way to $3.215 million would require both 60% participation and seven interceptions.

Those are meaningful hurdles for a player trying to reestablish himself after several injury-interrupted seasons.

Seahawks Put Money Behind Diggs’ Biggest Questions

The structure of the contract almost reads like a checklist of what Seattle needs Diggs to prove.

First comes availability.

Diggs tore his ACL in 2023 and has had his playing time disrupted by injuries since then. He appeared in nine regular-season games in 2025 between Dallas and Green Bay and did not record an interception. He has 20 career interceptions overall.

Diggs told reporters after signing with Seattle that this was his first offseason in years spent training rather than rehabilitating an injury.

“I just want to be able to play healthy this year, full season, and help,” Diggs said, via Seahawks.com.

Then there is the ball production.

Diggs’ ceiling in that area is well established. He led the NFL with 11 interceptions in 2021, earning first-team All-Pro honors, and has 20 picks in his career.

Seven interceptions would be a lofty target, but the lower tiers give Diggs something to chase even without returning all the way to his 2021 level.

Three picks would earn him $500,000. Five would be worth $750,000.

Diggs Still Has to Earn a Significant Seahawks Role

The participation incentives are also notable because Seattle did not sign Diggs with an uncontested starting job waiting for him.

Before Diggs arrived, the Seahawks described Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe as their established top two cornerbacks, with competition behind them for another significant role in Mike Macdonald’s defense. Seattle used plenty of dime personnel last season, creating opportunities for additional defensive backs even when the third corner is not technically a full-time starter.

Diggs has made clear that he understands the situation.

“I’m just coming here to compete,” he said after signing. “I just want to come here and compete, earn my keep and do everything I can to earn a spot here and help this team win.”

His contract now puts exact dollar amounts behind that challenge.

The Seahawks are guaranteeing him nothing beyond the opportunity. If Diggs earns a large role and starts taking the ball away again, the deal becomes considerably more lucrative.

If he reaches both of Seattle’s top benchmarks, he will have done more than earn another $2 million.

He will also have produced strong evidence that one of the NFL’s former premier playmaking cornerbacks is back.