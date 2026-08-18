Seattle Seahawks Showing Interest in 2X Pro Bowler After Terrion Arnold News

The Seattle Seahawks are taking a look at another accomplished cornerback just as the availability of their planned addition at the position has come into focus.

Seattle worked out veteran Trevon Diggs, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and former first-team All-Pro, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. The tryout comes as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported August 18 that Terrion Arnold will be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list whenever he signs with the Seahawks, making him unable to practice or play.

The Seahawks are still planning to complete their deal with Arnold, according to Rapoport, but are working through the timing of the move. That uncertainty makes Seattle’s continued exploration of the cornerback market more meaningful than a routine August workout.

Diggs offers a much different kind of option: an established veteran with elite production on his résumé, but significant questions about whether he can recapture that form after several injury-plagued seasons.

Trevon Diggs Gives Seahawks Another Veteran Option at Cornerback

Diggs, 27, became one of the NFL’s most recognizable defensive backs during his six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

His best season came in 2021, when he led the NFL with 11 interceptions, returned two for touchdowns and earned first-team All-Pro honors. He made the Pro Bowl in both 2021 and 2022. His 11 interceptions remain the most by an NFL player in a single season in the last 40 years.

His availability has been a much bigger issue since then.

Diggs tore his ACL two games into the 2023 season and later dealt with additional knee problems. He played only 21 of a possible 50 games after signing a five-year, $97 million extension with Dallas in 2023. The Cowboys waived him in December 2025 after he appeared in eight games that season.

Green Bay claimed Diggs for its playoff run, but his stay was brief. He started the Packers’ regular-season finale and played one defensive snap in their Wild Card loss before Green Bay released him in January.

Seattle is not his first workout this month, either. Diggs tried out for the Detroit Lions on August 9 but did not sign.

There is therefore no guarantee the Seahawks workout leads to a contract. But the timing makes the evaluation worth watching.

Terrion Arnold News Changes Seahawks’ Cornerback Equation

Seattle initially appeared positioned to add Arnold as another talented option in Mike Macdonald’s secondary.

Instead, the former Detroit Lions first-round pick could be unavailable indefinitely.

Arnold faces four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery stemming from an alleged February incident in Florida. He has pleaded not guilty, and his representatives have denied the allegations. Detroit released him in June following his arrest.

Rapoport’s August 18 report removed some of the uncertainty surrounding what would happen next: whenever Seattle completes the signing, Arnold is expected to go directly onto the exempt list.

That leaves the Seahawks evaluating a cornerback room headed by Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe. Seattle identified finding a third cornerback as one of its primary training-camp competitions even before the Arnold situation developed, with the team also investing a third-round pick in rookie Julian Neal.

Diggs would represent the most experienced answer Seattle has considered.

Whether he still resembles the turnover-producing corner who became an All-Pro in Dallas is another question. But with Arnold apparently unable to provide immediate help, the Seahawks now have a clearer reason to find out.