Seahawks Announce Concerning Update to Key Starter Just Before Patriots Game

The Seattle Seahawks have a new injury concern just days before opening the 2026 season against the New England Patriots.

Starting safety Ty Okada did not participate in practice, according to Seattle’s Week 1 injury report.

Update, 7:35 p.m. EST: An injury report showed the Seahawks designated Okada missing practice with a hamstring injury.

No injury had previously been publicly identified for Okada, making his absence one of the more noteworthy developments on the Seahawks’ first report ahead of Wednesday night’s opener.

Twenty-four hours earlier, Mike Macdonald had been mum about giving any injury updates during a press conference, noting Sunday’s official reporting would suffice.

The report did not list a game-status designation for Okada. The injury column shown on the initial report also did not specify what kept him out of practice.

Heavy will update this story as soon as Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald addresses the media and provides any additional information on Okada’s status.

Ty Okada’s Absence Looms Larger Because of Seahawks’ Safety Depth

A missed practice this early in the week does not necessarily mean Okada is in danger of missing the opener. But the development carries additional weight because of the way Seattle constructed its secondary entering the season.

The Seahawks’ official depth chart lists Okada as a first-team safety alongside Julian Love, with Nick Emmanwori behind both players.

More importantly, those are the only three safeties on Seattle’s 53-man roster.

When Seahawks.com broke down the initial roster on August 30, team reporter John Boyle specifically highlighted the limited numbers at the position, noting that Seattle was opening the season with Okada, Love and Emmanwori as its three safeties.

That makes Okada’s availability worth monitoring closely over the final practices before New England visits Lumen Field.

Seattle did add some insurance on September 5, signing veteran safety D’Anthony Bell to the practice squad. Bell joined AJ Finley, Rodney Thomas II and Maxen Hook as safeties on the practice squad, giving the Seahawks several potential elevation options if they need additional depth Wednesday.

Bell appeared in 14 games and made two starts for Seattle last season before finishing the year with Carolina.

Okada Earned Bigger Seahawks Role After Breakout 2025 Season

Okada’s importance has increased considerably over the past year.

After playing primarily on special teams during his first two NFL seasons, Okada started 11 games in 2025, including nine while Love was injured and two in place of Coby Bryant. He finished the season with 52 tackles, six passes defended, three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and an interception, according to Seahawks.com.

With Bryant leaving in free agency, Seattle entered training camp with an open starting safety job. Okada emerged from that competition with his name atop the team’s first regular-season depth chart.

That turns Sunday’s practice designation into more than an absence involving a reserve.

The timing matters, too. Seattle hosts New England on Wednesday, September 9, at 5:20 p.m. Pacific, a rematch of Super Bowl LX and the Seahawks’ first game since winning the championship.

Okada was not the only Seahawk listed on the initial report. Guard Anthony Bradford, safety Nick Emmanwori, wide receiver Tory Horton and tackle Josh Jones were limited, while tight end AJ Barner, cornerback Julian Neal and running back Emanuel Wilson were full participants.

But Okada was the lone Seattle player shown as not participating, immediately making his status one of the biggest injury questions to monitor before Week 1.

Macdonald’s next media availability should provide the first indication of what kept Okada off the practice field, and whether the Seahawks expect their starting safety to be available against the Patriots.