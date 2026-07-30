Seahawks’ Tyrice Knight Is Forcing Mike Macdonald’s Hand

The Seattle Seahawks already appear to have their starting linebackers. Tyrice Knight is making that increasingly difficult to treat as the end of the conversation.

Head coach Mike Macdonald offered one of his strongest endorsements of training camp when asked whether Seattle could find a role for Knight even with other players ahead of him on the depth chart.

“Tyrice has had a great camp,” Macdonald said. “He really has.”

Macdonald then shifted the responsibility away from Knight and onto Seattle’s coaching staff.

“There’s ways to get him out there,” Macdonald said. “You don’t need to be counting the people ahead of you and, ‘Where do I stand on the depth chart?’ Just put my best foot forward in all the things and let us figure out how to get you on the field.

“Put that burden on the coaches to make sure that we’ve got the best guys out there. He’s definitely applying pressure right now, which is really great.”

That final phrase is what makes Knight one of the Seahawks’ more compelling players to monitor as camp progresses.

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Tyrice Knight Has a Difficult Path to Seahawks’ Starting Lineup

Seattle’s official depth chart lists Knight behind Drake Thomas at weakside linebacker, with Ernest Jones IV occupying the other primary inside-linebacker position.

Thomas did enough during the Seahawks’ championship season to earn a new two-year contract reportedly worth up to $9 million. He produced 96 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and eight passes defensed while playing 68% of Seattle’s defensive snaps.

Jones, meanwhile, remains one of the central figures in Macdonald’s defense.

That leaves Knight in an unusual position. He is not necessarily battling an unproven player for an open job. He is trying to force his way into an established group.

Macdonald’s answer suggested Seattle will not allow the labels on the depth chart to prevent that from happening.

The coach referenced Coby Bryant as an example of a player the Seahawks previously found ways to use even when the traditional starting spots appeared occupied. Macdonald did not explain exactly how Seattle could deploy Knight, so it would be premature to declare a specific package or position for him.

The larger message was still apparent: If Knight continues making plays, the coaches intend to create opportunities for him.

Knight Has Already Produced When Seattle Needed Him

Knight’s emergence is not based only on summer practices.

The former fourth-round pick finished his rookie season with 88 tackles and 1.5 sacks while starting nine games. His role became less consistent during his second season, but he still recorded 57 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles in 16 appearances.

His most disruptive performance came against the Arizona Cardinals. Knight forced two fumbles on quarterback Jacoby Brissett, and DeMarcus Lawrence returned both for touchdowns in Seattle’s 44-22 victory.

That game demonstrated one potential avenue to more playing time. Knight has shown he can attack downhill and create disruption when Seattle sends him toward the backfield.

Macdonald did not promise that Knight would become a starter or receive a certain number of snaps. His language was more revealing than a standard camp compliment, however.

Knight is making Seattle’s defensive staff confront a good problem: how to accommodate another linebacker without taking an effective player off the field.

Seahawks Can Let Knight Determine What Comes Next

Macdonald has repeatedly emphasized using personnel according to players’ strengths rather than locking the defense into static roles.

Knight’s next step is to make himself too productive to leave in a purely reserve role.

Padded practices, Seattle’s joint work with the Tennessee Titans and the preseason schedule will give him opportunities to show that his strong opening to camp can carry into more competitive situations.

There may not be an obvious vacancy on the first-team defense. Macdonald’s comments indicate Knight is getting closer to creating one—or convincing the Seahawks that they do not need a vacancy to play him.