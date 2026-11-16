Seahawks Give Update After Scary Sideline Incident

The injuries weren’t limited to players during the Seattle Seahawks’ win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Team physician Dr. Ed Khalfayan was standing on the sideline in the fourth quarter when an errant Fernando Mendoza pass struck him in the face, sending him to the turf. Other members of Seattle’s staff came to his aid.

The Seahawks provided an encouraging update afterward.

“In non-player injury news, team physician Dr. Ed Khalfayan reported he was doing well after the game despite getting hit in the face by an incomplete Fernando Mendoza pass while standing on the sideline,” John Boyle of the Seahawks official site reported.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald’s concern extended beyond his players after watching Khalfayan go down.

“I was worried about him,” Macdonald said. “That was scary, so we’ll check on him. Thanks for asking.”

Khalfayan has been part of the Seahawks’ medical staff for three decades. He has served as a team orthopedic surgeon since 1996 and is Seattle’s head team physician. He also previously served as the Seattle Mariners’ medical director and team orthopedic surgeon.

Seahawks Lose Multiple Players Against Raiders

Seattle also left Las Vegas with questions about two players who were unable to finish the game. Right tackle Abraham Lucas suffered an ankle sprain in the second quarter when his leg was rolled up from behind. Running back George Holani exited in the first quarter with a knee injury.

Lucas’ departure left Seattle without either of its starting tackles. Charles Cross missed his third consecutive game with an ankle injury. Bobby Hart, elevated from the practice squad, replaced Lucas at right tackle and finished the game.

“Awesome job by him coming in and playing at a high level for us,” Macdonald said of Hart.

The Seahawks avoided another lasting absence along the defensive front. Veteran defensive tackle Jarran Reed briefly left with a toe injury in the second quarter but returned to the matchup.

Mike Macdonald Gives Update on Sam Darnold’s Return

The Seahawks’ bye week will also provide more recovery time for quarterback Sam Darnold. However, Macdonald stopped short of promising the starting quarterback would be ready when Seattle returns.

Darnold has missed two consecutive games with quadriceps and rib injuries. Macdonald said his availability will depend in part on getting enough practice time before returning to game action.

“This will be a big week,” Macdonald said after the game. “For where we’re at and where Sam is at coming back, we’re going to want him to practice a significant amount of time for him to play.

“To be clear on what I’m saying, after the bye it’ll be clear on where we’re at and if he’ll be able to get enough practice to play.”

Drew Lock gave the Seahawks another productive performance in his absence. He completed 14 of 17 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns against Las Vegas, posting a career-best 158.0 passer rating. Lock is a perfect 4-0 in games he’s appeared in this season.

The Seahawks return from their bye with a road game against the San Francisco 49ers on November 29.