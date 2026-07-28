Seattle Seahawks Make Another RB Move After Cutting Draft Pick

The Seattle Seahawks have officially moved Velus Jones Jr. back to running back, another adjustment to a position group that has undergone a near-total reset this offseason.

Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta reported the position change on July 28, noting that Jones had been listed as a wide receiver even though he had worked at running back throughout training camp. The updated designation came just after Seattle’s decision to waive Kenny McIntosh.

The change is more than an administrative correction. Seattle entered camp without a fully established lead back and is sorting through several candidates while Zach Charbonnet recovers from a torn ACL.

Velus Jones Joins a Crowded Seahawks RB Competition

Jones is unlikely to jump directly to the front of the competition.

Seattle used the No. 32 overall selection in the 2026 NFL draft on Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price, giving him the clearest long-term path to a significant role. The Seahawks also signed former Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson, who rushed for 1,083 yards and seven touchdowns across three seasons with Green Bay.

George Holani offers another option after recording 73 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries during the 2025 regular season.

Those three have handled the healthy competition while Charbonnet remains on the physically unable to perform list. Seattle waived McIntosh on July 27 after he also opened camp on PUP, removing a player who had been part of the organization since the Seahawks selected him in the seventh round of the 2023 draft.

Jones now gives Seattle another body in that group, but he brings a different profile from Price, Wilson and Holani.

At 6 feet and 204 pounds, the former third-round pick has spent much of his NFL career moving between receiver, return specialist and running back. Seattle used him as a runner during the 2025 season, when he gained 32 yards on four carries against the Atlanta Falcons. The Seahawks later elevated him as their third running back for their divisional-round game against the San Francisco 49ers.

That history made the receiver designation increasingly misleading. The roster update now reflects how the Seahawks are actually using him.

Special Teams Could Determine Jones’ Roster Fate

Jones’ greatest value may not be as a conventional backup running back.

Price’s draft status makes him difficult to displace, while Wilson is the most accomplished NFL runner among Seattle’s healthy options. Holani already has experience in the offense and contributed during the Seahawks’ 2025 championship season.

Jones, however, can potentially cover several jobs with one roster spot. He entered the NFL with extensive kickoff-return experience and has also played on coverage units. During Super Bowl LX, he contributed on special teams by downing a punt near the goal line.

That versatility matters at the bottom of a 53-man roster. A fourth running back who does not play special teams can be difficult to retain. A fourth running back capable of returning kicks, covering punts and taking occasional offensive touches presents a stronger case.

Jones’ official position change therefore does not necessarily signal that Seattle sees him as a major part of its rushing attack. It confirms that running back is now his primary offensive home while he competes for a broader utility role.

Seattle’s Backfield Has Been Rebuilt Around Jadarian Price

The larger story is how quickly Seattle’s running back room has changed.

Kenneth Walker III is no longer with the team, Charbonnet is rehabbing a major knee injury and McIntosh has been waived. In their place, Seattle has invested a first-round selection in Price, added Wilson in free agency and continued developing Holani.

Moving Jones back to running back provides insurance while Charbonnet remains unavailable, but it also reinforces the uncertainty behind Price. Wilson and Holani are competing for immediate work, while Jones must show that his speed and special-teams range justify keeping another back on the roster.

The designation is now official. His place on the final roster is anything but.