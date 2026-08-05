Seattle Seahawks Cut Former Detroit Lions WR After One Week of Camp

The Seattle Seahawks have ended wide receiver Kyre Duplessis’ training-camp audition almost as quickly as it began.

Seattle waived Duplessis on August 4, according to the NFL transaction notice, less than one week after signing the former Detroit Lions receiver.

Duplessis signed with Seattle on July 29 after participating in a workout for the team. The Seahawks’ official roster page listed his transaction as a July 29 free-agent signing, meaning his first stint with the organization lasted only six days.

The timing underscores how quickly opportunities can close for players competing near the bottom of an NFL training-camp roster. Duplessis joined Seattle while the team was managing injuries at receiver, but the Seahawks chose to use his roster spot on another potential pass rusher before their preseason schedule began.

Kyre Duplessis Joined Seahawks Amid Receiver Injuries

Seattle initially brought in Duplessis after Jake Bobo left a practice with a leg issue and Irv Charles missed time following an injury of his own. The additional receiver gave the Seahawks another practice option while those absences reduced their available depth.

Duplessis, 24, entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie after concluding his college career at Delaware. He caught 60 passes for 824 yards and a team-high five touchdowns during the 2025 season, earning first-team All-Conference USA recognition in Delaware’s inaugural FBS campaign.

He also offered special-teams experience. Duplessis returned both kicks and punts at Delaware and scored on a 68-yard punt return against Florida International. That versatility gave him at least a theoretical path toward competing for a reserve receiving and return role.

The Seahawks nevertheless moved on before Duplessis had an opportunity to appear in a preseason game. His release does not necessarily mean Seattle reached a sweeping conclusion about his long-term potential. At this stage of camp, roster spots frequently shift according to injuries, positional needs and which players coaches want to evaluate next.

In this case, Seattle decided another edge defender was more valuable than carrying an additional receiver.