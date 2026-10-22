Seahawks Make Zach Charbonnet Announcement Chiefs Game

The Seattle Seahawks won’t have their Super Bowl MVP from last season in Week 7. He will be on the opposite sideline with the Kansas City Chiefs.

But the Seahawks will have running back Zach Charbonnet on the active roster for the first time this season.

The Seahawks announced Thursday they have activated Charbonnet from the physically unable to perform list. He will join the active roster in time for the team’s Week 7 matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Seattle placed tight end Elijah Arroyo officially placed injured reserve to create the roster space for Charbonnet.

Thursday was the final day the Seahawks could activate Charbonnet from the PUP list. That’s because the running back’s 21-day practice window was about to expire.

With that in mind, he isn’t guaranteed to play Sunday. But the signs point to him probably being active.

“The move does not guarantee that Charbonnet will play in Sunday night’s game, though Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said earlier in the week that it is a real possibility,” wrote Seahawks.com’s John Boyle. “Because Charbonnet returned to practice on October 1, Thursday marked the end of his 21-day practice window, meaning the Seahawks had to add him back to the 53-man roster or have him sit out the entire season.”

Charbonnet is returning from an ACL injury he sustained in the division round of the playoffs last January. During the 2025 regular season, Charbonnet rushed for a career-high 730 yards and 12 touchdowns.