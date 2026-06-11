Seahawks Share Big Zach Charbonnet, Tory Horton Injury Update

The Seattle Seahawks have two key players who could be difference-makers on offense in this upcoming 2026 NFL season. Last campaign, Zach Charbonnet suffered a torn ACL during the team’s playoff run, while Tory Horton had a season-ending shin and groin injury.

On June 10, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald shared the latest on the recovery status of Charbonnet and Horton. Starting with the running back, Macdonald shared a positive update as Charbonnet works his way back after having surgery in February.

“Doing a great job,” Macdonald said (h/t Seattle Sports). “Doing a great job. I know he has high expectations for himself and we look forward to see where it ends up.”

Moreover, Macdonald received a question about whether Charbonnet could return by the time the season starts, and the Seahawks head coach responded, “Everything’s possible.”

Meanwhile, when it comes to Horton, Macdonald is optimistic he can return by the early part of training camp, which begins July 25.

“Still all positive with Tory,” Macdonald said. “… We should be looking at early on in camp, if not the beginning of camp. If we stay on schedule and everything goes well, we’ll be praying that he can be out there.

“You’ve gotta be smart in how he comes back and all that, but he should be active within, I don’t want to put a timetable on it, (but) it could be anywhere from day one he’s rocking and rolling, or maybe it’s (within) a couple of days. We’ll see.”

It will be interesting to see whether both players can hit the ground running at the start of the season, or if the Seahawks might be a little more cautious with Charbonnet.

Matt Hasselbeck on Seahawks Going Up Against Myles Garrett

Staying with the Seahawks’ offense, their offensive line will face the challenge of containing Myles Garrett in their two meetings this upcoming season with the Los Angeles Rams. When it comes to facing the veteran pass rusher, former Seahawks QB Matt Hasselbeck shared his advice for his old team on how to attack the Rams’ new defensive threat.

“There’s a crazy situation with Myles Garrett where the best thing you could do to the greatest pass rusher in the game is actually run at him,” Hasselbeck said on a June 8 edition of “Hawk Blogger Mornings.” “It might be better than trying to run away from him.”

Seattle Running Game Will Be Key Against the Rams

Moreover, Hasselbeck went into further detail on why the Seahawks’ running game could be an effective way to negate Garrett to some extent, so he had less impact on the game.

“That’s where creative run game concepts come into play, and that’s where [Seahawks offensive coordinator] Brian Fleury and these guys have a history going back to when he was in San Francisco or way back when he was with Miami,” Hasselbeck added.

“They’re going to have a creative run game, and that has to be a part of it. Creative, creative, creative run game, not just doing what everybody else does. That’s where the personnel grouping is a part of that. It’s absolutely not so much about what a guy on offense can’t do, it’s about what he can do.”