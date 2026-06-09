Anonymous GM Bashes Baker Mayfield Over Buccaneers Contract Talks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering the 2026 campaign with a heightened sense of urgency. After missing the playoffs last year, a lot of folks within the Bucs organization have a lot on the line this season, and that group includes star quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has made headlines as of late thanks to his desire for a new contract.

Mayfield has established himself as the Buccaneers’ starting quarterback for the time being, but he wants a longer-term commitment from the team. To this point, the two sides have not come close, prompting some eye-opening comments from the two-time Pro Bowler. Mayfield’s handling of this situation has not gone unnoticed across the league, as it led to him getting bashed by an anonymous general manager.

Baker Mayfield Gets Called Out for Contract Demands

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Mayfield has revitalized himself as a top-tier quarterback over the past three seasons with the Buccaneers, earning a pair of Pro Bowl selections in 2023 and 2024. While he guided the team to the playoffs in both of his first two seasons with Tampa Bay, the team collapsed in 2025, thanks in large part to some inconsistent play from Mayfield.

When all was said and done, last year was a concerning season for Mayfield. Many of his important statistics declined from the 2024 season, and considering how he doesn’t exactly have a great track record of success beyond his years with the Bucs, it’s fair to wonder if he has already begun to decline.

The 2026 campaign will be the final year of Mayfield’s three-year, $100 million contract that he signed before the 2024 season. The Buccaneers have publicly said they want to keep Mayfield in town, but the two sides are far apart when it comes to their negotiations. According to one anonymous general manager, Mayfield is asking for way too much when it comes to his contract demands.

“No one is looking at Baker Mayfield and saying that guy is taking us to the Super Bowl,” the GM said, per Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom. “He’ll be 32 (if he hits free agency), he’s been injured, this will be his fifth team, is it? If he can get a couple of more years at $30 (million a year), he should take it.”

What Should the Buccaneers Do About Baker Mayfield’s Contract?

Mayfield hasn’t been shy in making it known that he wants a big-money deal that will pay him in the ballpark of $55 million to $60 million per season. The Bucs have come in closer to the $50 million mark, and to this point, neither side has budged. Mayfield has made it clear he will not discuss his contract with the team once training camp starts, so the front office needs to make a decision on his future sooner rather than later.

While Mayfield has been productive for the Buccaneers, it’s fair to wonder how he will perform as he continues to get older. The team could opt to hold off on extending him and see how he produces in 2026, but if he plays well, that could cost them more money, or they could lose him in free agency entirely. Tampa Bay has a tough line to walk when it comes to Mayfield’s contract situation, and it will have to be careful in order to ensure that it makes the right decision.