Antonio Brown Speaks Out on Reports He Was Arrested at Adin Ross Event

Throughout his time in the NFL, Antonio Brown always seemed to find himself involved in some sort of controversy, and that has continued as he has transitioned into his post-playing career. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver once again found himself in trouble with the law on Friday night, as he was involved in an incident at an Adin Ross event that required the police to show up.

Initially, the belief was that Brown ended up getting arrested after he got into an altercation with a group of individuals at a boxing event hosted by Ross, a popular streamer, in Miami. However, Brown took to social media early Saturday morning to clear the air on what ended up happening, and it turns out he was not arrested, which was initially believed to be the case.

Antonio Brown Addresses his Police Detainment

A sixth-round pick in the 2010 NFL draft, Brown starred during his time in the league, and at the peak of his powers, he was arguably the top wide receiver in the game. Brown was a seven-time Pro Bowler who was selected to four-straight First Team All-Pro squads, and he also won a Super Bowl LV as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brown’s career fell apart due to a series of off-field issues. He forced his way off of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, landing with the Las Vegas Raiders instead. Brown didn’t even play a single game for the Raiders before he got cut, with the New England Patriots scooping him up. After one game, though, Brown got released again after allegations of sexual and personal misconduct were levied against him.

Brown would spend the next two seasons with the Buccaneers before he effectively ended his career in Week 17 of the 2021 campaign when he ripped his jersey off and left the field midway through the team’s contest against the New York Jets. It would be the last time Brown played in the NFL.

Since his retirement, Brown has struggled to stay out of trouble, and he got involved in another incident on Friday night. Brown alleges that a group jumped him and tried to rob him of his changes, which resulted in him pulling out a gun to fire warning shots in the air. Brown said that he was not arrested, and that the police had only detained him, with Miami police confirming that nobody was arrested.

“Regarding the boxing event that happened last night. I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me,” Brown said in a post on X. “Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED.”

“I will be talking to my legal (counsel) and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me. I will keep you all posted step-by-step on the process. Thank you for the support and love #AB#84.”

Buccaneers Getting Ready for 2025 Campaign Amid Antonio Brown Controversy

Brown’s situation is certainly worth keeping tabs on, but the Buccaneers are likely focused on getting ready for the 2025 campaign currently. After losing their wild card matchup against the Washington Commanders, the Bucs front office has been hard at work rebuilding their roster this offseason, with the hope being they will win the NFC South division and make a deep playoff run.

With Baker Mayfield under center, and a slew of playmakers around him, Tampa Bay should be competitive every time they take the field this season. However, in order for them to make a deep run this year, they may have to get contributions from the new faces they added to the fold this offseason, making them one of the more intriguing teams to watch next season.