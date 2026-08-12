Buccaneers Get Bad Injury News on QB Jake Browning

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be headed into their 1st preseason game without their backup quarterback and presumed preseason starter.

“Looks like QB Jake Browning, who suffered a back strain Tuesday, is not participating in the joint workouts,” Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stroud wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “Browning was expected to start Friday’s game vs. Jets.”

Other reports had Browning already ruled out of Friday’s game against the New York Jets — the 1st of 3 preseason games.

“Jake Browning will NOT play in the Bucs at Jets preseason opener,” Pewter Report wrote on its official X account on Wednesday. “Neither will Baker Mayfield, so we’ll see rookie QB Jalon Daniels and Connor Bazelak, last year’s QB3, split time on Friday night.”

Bazelak spent 2025 on the Buccaneers’ practice squad or as the emergency 3rd quarterback. Jalon Daniels signed after he started 6 seasons for Kansas and went undrafted in 2026.

“Per multiple reports from Tuesday’s joint practice with the Jets, Browning had to leave the field during team drills,” Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper wrote on August 11. “The quarterback was described as walking gingerly as he made his way off to meet with members of the training staff. During a post-practice press conference, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed that the plan was for Browning to start and said he didn’t have an update on his condition … Connor Bazelak replaced Browning in the practice. Rookie Jalon Daniels is the fourth quarterback in Tampa and may join Bazelak as the only available quarterbacks Thursday because Baker Mayfield will not play.”

Bucs Signed Browning Early in Free-Agency Cycle

The Buccaneers signed Browning on March 11 — just 2 days into the free-agency cycle.

“Free agent QB Jake Browning plans to sign with the Tampa Bay Bucs on a one-year deal, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote. “From backing up Joe Burrow to Baker Mayfield.”

Browning backed up Joe Burrow on the Cincinnati Bengals the last 3 seasons, including going 4-3 as a starter and leading the NFL in completion percentage (70.4) in 2023.

From NFL Researcher’s official X account: “Jake Browning went 4-3 in 7 starts for the Bengals in 2023 (as starter): 71.5 comp pct (led NFL), 266.9 pass YPG (6th in NFL), 8.2 pass yds/att (4th in NFL), 99.1 passer rating (7th in NFL).”

In 3 seasons, Browning is 4-6 starting in place of Burrow.

“Bucs plan to sign QB Jake Browning to a one year deal,” Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stroud wrote on his official X account. “Baker Mayfield has his backup.”