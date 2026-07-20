NFL Insider Reveals Baker Mayfield Contract Blueprint

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has claimed that he is not close with the team when it comes to a contract. While Mayfield is likely correct that both sides are not there yet, NFL insider Albert Breer had a very positive spin on the situation in his latest offseason review.

“The Buccaneers are prepared to dive in on negotiations this week, with the first day of practice set for a week from Wednesday,” said Breer.

Breer reported that the Bucs appear prepared to negotiate with Mayfield as soon as training camp starts, which means the two sides will likely inch closer to a deal as soon as training camp opens.

Breer also predicted that a deal would get done.

“I think they’ll get something done before Week 1,” predicted Breer. “This isn’t overly complicated. Mayfield is due to make $40 million this year, the final year of the three-year, $100 million deal he and the Bucs agreed to. So he doesn’t have to overextend himself to get a contract.”

He even projected a pretty specific amount and number of years. However, when laid out in the framework that he presents, it is hard to deny that the numbers fit.

“The franchise tag for quarterbacks projects to just over $50 million for 2027, meaning two tags would be just north of $110 million total,” wrote Breer. “That sets the APY at $55 million per year, which is right around where Justin Herbert, Jared Goff, Trevor Lawrence and Jordan Love are.”

Breer later notes that superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson might be a tougher negotiation this summer, and that Mayfield getting a big payday will only entice Jackson to secure a deal before the season.

Albert Breer Sends Positive Message About Baker Mayfield Contract Talks

If the Bucs do franchise tag Mayfield after this year, it puts them in the same spot as the year prior. It is hard to drag out each year on a one-by-one basis. It delays team building and chemistry. So, as Breer mentions, the Bucs would likely have to tag him for two straight years, which means two seasons at $55M per year.

Mayfield could try to hold out for the franchise tag, so the third year to get him to $165M makes just as much sense. It gives him the longer-term stability that he needs and gets the Bucs out of the purgatory that is quarterback play in the NFL.

Still, at $55M per year, he would be matching Josh Allen and Joe Burrow in salary. That says that those two are due for a raise more than anything. However, it also says that if the Bucs are serious about Mayfield beyond this year, they are going to have to treat him like a quarterback who can get them over the top.

Mayfield Faces Make-or-Break 2026 Season With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mayfield is an above-average starting quarterback in the NFL. Since signing with the Bucs, he has a 27-24 record in Tampa Bay. However, when you start making money comparable to MVP candidates, the big wins and playoff moments are what are remembered.

Mayfield is 1-2 in the playoffs with Tampa Bay. They went 1-1 in his first year with the team, sparking excitement about his time with the team. However, they were one-and-done in 2024. Then, after starting the season 6-3, they limped to the finish and blew a division lead to the Carolina Panthers.

So, Mayfield is a good, but not great player. The team is lifted as high as he can take them, but not quite all the way into competing for legitimate Super Bowls. However, if they do not play Mayfield, they are likely looking at a step back and a potential high draft pick. It will be a delicate situation for the Bucs to walk.