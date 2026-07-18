Insider Shares Update on Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield Contract Talks as Deadline Looms

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have undergone quite a few changes this offseason, and while the majority of their work has been completed ahead of the new campaign, there’s still one tall order of business that needs to be taken care of. That last item on the to-do list revolves around star quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s contract, as he’s made it clear he wants a new deal before the start of the new year.

Mayfield is reportedly looking for a contract that would pay him around $55-60 million per year, which is a figure Tampa Bay’s front office has not been willing to go to. Throughout the offseason, Mayfield has made it clear he would table his contract talks once training camp rolled around, and with time running out, these extension talks have received a big update from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Buccaneers Still Not Close to Contract Extension with Baker Mayfield

After a slow start to his career, Mayfield has resurrected himself in his first three seasons with the Bucs. Mayfield went from being a fringe starter to a Pro Bowl-caliber player, leading Tampa Bay to the playoffs in both the 2023 and 2024 campaigns. While he put together strong outings again in 2025, though, things didn’t go as well for the team as a whole.

The Buccaneers raced out to a hot start last season, but they ended up flaming out and missing the playoffs entirely, with the Carolina Panthers usurping them to win the NFC South division. Mayfield’s numbers were pretty good (343/543, 3,693 YDS, 26 TD, 11 INT), especially when considering how many injuries Tampa’s offense was dealing with throughout the year, but at the end of the day, the results simply weren’t good enough.

Mayfield is entering the final year of his three-year, $100 million contract with the Bucs, and he’s looking to earn one more big deal while he is still in the prime of his career. The two sides simply have not been able to find any sort of common ground, though, and with training camp drawing near, it’s seeming less and less likely that a deal will get done before Mayfield’s deadline strikes.

“They have had conversations; they have had extensive talks. Does not feel to me like they’re close, and this deadline is coming,” Rapoport said on “The Insiders.”

Baker Mayfield Set to Be Very Motivated for 2026 Campaign

Mayfield is more than content to play out the final year of his deal and prove he’s worth what he is asking for from the Buccaneers. And while the front office would ideally get something done with Mayfield, in order to prevent him from potentially hitting the open market and departing next offseason, it seems OK with the idea of having him play through the 2026 campaign with a chip on his shoulder.

Letting Mayfield play out the final year of his contract is certainly risky, but when considering the sort of money he’s looking for, the Bucs almost have no choice but to let things play out and see what happens. A deal could materialize from out of nowhere, but at this point, it would register as a legitimate surprise if Mayfield were to receive a contract extension before the new season.