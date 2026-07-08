Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield Encouraged to be Patient With Contract

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield reach an impasse on a new contract, Joel Corry encourages the quarterback to take his time with negotiations. Mayfield states that he wants to remain with the organization, but Mike Garafolo indicates that the team is in no rush to sign the signal-caller.

Corry believes that Mayfield’s camp views Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones‘ latest contract as a starting point. However, he also perceives that the Buccaneers offered a contract far below that. Looking at the quarterback market, Jones earns about $44 million in annual salary. The next highest salary is Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold at $33.5 million per year. Mayfield’s salary for 2026 sits at $40 million.

It is possible then that the Buccaneers do not believe that Mayfield deserves a raise after what was a poor season for his standards last year. However, Mayfield has been more consistent than Jones, and Corry thinks that Mayfield may want around $50 million a year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mayfield Contract Could Take a Long Time

Jones’ contract is structured as such: two-years, $88 million, $100 million in total including incentives, $60 million in total guarantees. For Mayfield, they may want to reach the ceiling of Brock Purdy‘s contract. Purdy’s contract is for five years, $265 million with $182.55 million in guarantees. That averages at $53 million per season.

Unfortunately, Mayfield probably did not have a better season than either quarterback. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost the NFC South to the Carolina Panthers after injuries and mediocre play destroyed the team’s 6-2 start to the season. While Mayfield looked like an MVP candidate during that stretch, his efficiency cratered after injuries. The new offensive coaching staff also seems concerned about his durability.

Last season was easily Mayfield’s lowest point with the Buccaneers. He only threw for 3,693 yards, 26 touchdown passes, a 63.2 completion percentage, and a 90.2 passer rating. While a middle ground seems possible between two sides, Mayfield could get more money by betting on himself rather than sticking with the Buccaneers. The Buccaneers also seem willing to wait this out as well to see what quarterback they really have.

What the Future Could Look Like For Both Parties

The average starting salary for a veteran quarterback in 2026 is approximately $47 million. Getting rid of quarterbacks on minimum deals and supposed bridge options, that number raises to $51 million. Corry reasons that a middle ground would end between $47 million and $51 million considering those calculations.

A possibility for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is to convert Mayfield’s void years in 2027 to 2029 into real money. That would give Mayfield around $107.5 million and $117.5 million in guaranteed money. However, the Buccaneers may want to wait to do something like that, so they can possibly franchise tag Mayfield. The tag estimates to be worth about $46.77 million.

If Mayfield can wait until the franchise tag, which could even be higher than projected, he could cash out big on the quarterback market regardless if he stays with the Buccaneers. There could be more massive extension if Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and the 2024 rookie class begins to seek new deals. Supposing that 2025’s season truly was a fluke, then gambling on himself seems like a prudent decision financially. The Buccaneers probably are not going to budge by the start of training camp.