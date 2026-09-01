Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Announces Personal News Ahead of NFL Season

Baker Mayfield enters the 2026 season with his contract status unresolved. He will play the 2026 season on his existing deal.

The quarterback is entering the final year of a three-year, $100 million contract. The contract averages $33.33 million per year. It can reach $115 million with incentives included. Mayfield carries a $39.975 million salary cap hit in 2026.

In 2025, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reworked the deal. They added a $30 million guarantee for the 2026 season. Mayfield had no guaranteed money in that final year before the change.

Extension talks continued into training camp. But despite offers, it didn’t lead to a deal. Though Mayfield hasn’t put pen to paper on a new Buccaneers deal, he did have some news.

Baker Mayfield Signs $100K Giveaway Deal With Every Man Jack

Mayfield is partnering with Every Man Jack, a men’s personal care brand. It makes clean, natural grooming products, including deodorant, body wash and shampoo.

The Buccaneers man became the face of the brand’s “For Men Who Put in the Work” campaign in January.

On Sept. 1, Every Man Jack launched the Sweat Equity Sweepstakes. The initiative is a $100,000 giveaway honoring everyday effort. One grand-prize winner will receive $100,000 cash and an Every Man Jack x Baker Mayfield PR kit worth $150.

Ten runners-up will each receive the PR kit. Up to 500 additional winners can earn a smaller product kit for posting original content.

“I’m proud to partner with @everymanjack on the Sweat Equity Sweepstakes, a $100K giveaway recognizing men who put in the work every day,” Mayfield wrote.

Buccaneers Finalize Their 53-Man Roster

The team released quarterback Jake Browning and waived edge rusher Chris Braswell, a 2024 second-round pick.

Jalon Daniels won the backup quarterback job over Browning. He will serve as Mayfield’s primary backup entering the season.

Defensive tackle Vita Vea signed a new contract through 2027. Tampa Bay closed the preseason with a 19-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 28. The Buccaneers finished the preseason 2-1.