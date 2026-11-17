The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have a Baker Mayfield injury problem to deal with at a critical juncture.

Talk has emerged that their starting QB is dealing with a lower-leg issue. And if that’s the case, it could put the team in an uncomfortable position.

The Bucs are coming off their bye week and will be taking on the Detroit Lions in their Week 11 matchup. And the roster moves the Buccaneers made on Sunday suggest there might be something else going on.

The team promoted QB Easton Stick from the team’s practice squad to the active roster. Subsequently, the open spot on the practice squad went to Cooper Rush.

Now, the moves point towards the possibility of a Baker Mayfield injury being a real thing. And it looks like the team is preparing for rookie Jalon Daniels to take over on Sunday against the Lions. While Mayfield hasn’t exactly lit up the opposition, Daniels hasn’t been that much better either. In five games this season, Daniels is 60-for98 with 501 yards, three TDs, and five interceptions. His 63.3 QB rating doesn’t inspire confidence.

But that’s what the Bucs have on the roster right now.

Given the way things have been going this season, a Baker Mayfield injury may be the next challenge for Todd Bowles to deal with.

Baker Mayfield Injury Gives Daniels, Stick Another Shot

If there is a bright side to this entire situation, it’s that Jalon Daniels and Easton Stick will get another shot this season.

It’s worth pointing out that Daniels started in weeks 4 through 6, with Stick as the backup. The situation now is that Stick has to remain on the active roster after being elevated from the practice squad three times this season.

As such, it’s likely that Daniels remains the backup with Stick as the third-stringer. However, if another Baker Mayfield injury does become an issue, then Daniels will be the starter with Stick as the backup.

That’s hardly the most encouraging situation for the Buccaneers, but it is what it is at this point.

The only question mark would be how long Mayfield would be out if he misses any time moving forward.

Buccaneers Face Tough Test Against Lions

Regardless of who calls the signals on Sunday, the Buccaneers will face a tough test against Detroit. The Lions are 7-2 this season and are looking like the favorite to take the matchup. ESPN’s analytics give the Lions a 60.9% probability of winning on Sunday.

That’s why, if the Bucs are to have any chance of beating the Lions, their defense will have to be the difference. That defense will have to stop 1,000-yard rusher Jahmyr Gibbs, while relying on their own high-end rusher, Bucky Irving, to move the ball downfield.

As such, it remains unclear just how much a potential Baker Mayfield injury could affect the Buccaneers in Week 11. With the NFC South still wide open, the Bucs have a major incentive to push for a crucial victory on the road at Ford Field.