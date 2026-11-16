Buccaneers Sign Former Falcons Quarterback After Baker Mayfield Injury News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enjoyed their bye week in Week 10, but they still found a way to be dealt some crushing news, as Baker Mayfield is dealing with a new lower-leg injury that could force him to miss the team’s upcoming contest. This is just the latest rough injury update Mayfield has been dealt this season, and it could wind up disrupting the Bucs’ recent momentum.

If Mayfield is unable to play, Tampa Bay will turn to undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels, who has already filled in for him earlier this season. The Buccaneers seem to recognize that they need more quarterback depth one way or another, though, which is why they signed former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush on Monday.

Buccaneers Sign Cooper Rush in Free Agency

It’s been a rough season for the Buccaneers on offense, and that’s due in large part to the fact that Mayfield has missed a considerable amount of time due to injury. A dislocated right thumb forced Mayfield to miss four games, and just when it looks like this unit is beginning to figure things out, he could find himself stuck on the sidelines.

Daniels has actually held his own when filling in for Mayfield (60/98, 501 YDS, 3 TD, 5 INT, 22 CAR, 123 YDS), but if he were to go down with an injury of his own, this team would be in serious trouble. As a result, the Bucs decided to bring Rush to town after a failed early-season stint with the Falcons (22/39, 229 YDS, 1 TD, 4 INT in two games of action). Rush isn’t exactly a great quarterback, but he can at least hold his own when he finds his way onto the field.

Without another quarterback on the active roster or practice squad behind Daniels, Tampa Bay likely knew it was going to have to bring a new quarterback to town as an extra layer of depth at the very least. Rush has ended up being that guy, as he will start on the team’s practice squad, although that will likely change if Mayfield has to miss time.

“Congratulations Cooper Rush on signing with the Buccaneers,” Rush’s agency, Equity Sports, announced in a post on X.

Buccaneers Running Out of Time to Make Their Move in the NFC South

Getty TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 1: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes the field prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on November 1, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Even with a 3-6 record, the Buccaneers are still very much in the hunt for a playoff spot in the weak NFC South division. The Carolina Panthers are leading the way with a 4-5 record after they beat the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but even they don’t have a record above the .500 mark. As a result, any team could still conceivably win this division.

In order for Tampa Bay to accomplish that, though, it is likely going to need Mayfield on the field down the stretch. Adding Rush is a move this team almost had to make after the latest injury news on Mayfield, but ideally, he won’t play a single snap for the Buccaneers this year. The hope is Mayfield can play in Week 11, but right now, it’s looking increasingly likely that Daniels will draw the start in the team’s upcoming game against the Detroit Lions.