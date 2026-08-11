Buccaneers See New QB Trade Option Amid Baker Mayfield Drama

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be in the market for a new quarterback as the Minnesota Vikings quarterback competition decided.

Minnesota announced Kyler Murray as the starter, which means the Vikings could trade quarterback J.J. McCarthy, a former No. 10 pick who hasn’t reached his potential yet. YardBarker’s Ernesto Cova explains why the Buccaneers should trade for McCarthy, who has a $21.85 million rookie contract with the Vikings.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will more than likely lose Baker Mayfield in free agency,” Cova wrote. “He won’t negotiate a new deal during the season, and he claimed he felt disrespected by the organization.”

“The Bucs can take a flier on a former national champion with dual-threat upside,” Cova added. “While their offensive coordinator has changed multiple times since Mayfield took over, their coaching staff was able to salvage his career, so they may want to try their luck with another reclamation project. They can use this season to develop him and figure out whether he can be their guy for the future.”

McCarthy didn’t impress as a starter last year, as he completed 57.6% of his passes for 1,632 yards and 11 touchdowns versus 12 interceptions in 10 games played. That said, McCarthy helped the Vikings to a winning season and road wins over two NFC North rivals in the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions.

If Tampa Bay can develop McCarthy, he could be the next guy after Mayfield.

Buccaneers Will Need to Answer J.J. McCarthy Question Fast

McCarthy looks tradeable since the Vikings made him a first-round pick just two years ago, and the Vikings are flipping to a quarterback in Murray, who just signed this offseason.

If the Buccaneers pull the trade, general manager Jason Licht and company will need to see answers fast because the clock is ticking on Mayfield. The Buccaneers quarterback could command upward of $53.6 million annually or the equivalent of a four-year, $214.41 million deal in free agency next year.

Tampa Bay could pay the steep price for Mayfield if the two sides mend fences, which would be ideal for the Buccaneers. McCarthy poses many risks, though he won’t cost much on a rookie deal.

The Vikings quarterback missed his rookie season because of a meniscus tear, and he dealt with injuries last season, too. He wasn’t the team’s top-performing quarterback either, as Carson Wentz stepped up when McCarthy was injured.

Wentz completed 65.1% of his passes for 1,216 yards and six touchdowns versus five interceptions in five games.

J.J. McCarthy a Likely Trade Candidate

NFL pundits aren’t just saying McCarthy could be headed for a trade as something to fill space before the preseason.

The Vikings have a viable backup quarterback in Wentz, so that makes McCarthy all the more expendable. Tampa Bay would need to be careful about competing in the trade market for McCarthy because the Vikings could up the asking price, as several teams have pressing quarterback needs.

That said, the Buccaneers need an upgrade at backup quarterback behind Mayfield. Jake Browning had his struggles last year with the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Buccaneers might not want the season to ride on Browning’s arm if Mayfield sustains an injury.