Bucs QB Baker Mayfield Called ‘Delicious’ Fit for Legendary AFC Franchise

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may not want to pay quarterback Baker Mayfield the kind of money he’s asking for — likely a $20 million-plus raise over the roughly $33 million he’s made each year since 2024 — but that doesn’t mean another team won’t.

Depending on how things shake out with Mayfield and the Buccaneers in 2026, there could be a chance for him to exact some long-awaited revenge on the team that drafted him — the Cleveland Browns — by returning to the AFC North Division to quarterback the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2027.

Cleveland’s 92.3-FM The Fan Sports Radio tossed out the Steelers as a possible next landing spot for Mayfield, who is in the final season of the 3-year, $100 million contract he signed in March 2024.

Mayfield was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft and played there until he was traded to the Carolina Panthers before the 2022 season.

From 92.3 The Fan: “I got the team for (Mayfeld). The Steelers. That would be fun. I can’t imagine them paying that kind of money for Baker, but that would be fun. I don’t think Will Howard or Drew Allar are the answer there, but Baker going to the Steelers would be a lot of fun. If I’m Tampa Bay, I don’t see them tying up that kind of money for Baker, but him with the Steelers would be fun. It would be delicious.”

The Steelers are anything but solid at quarterback, with 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers headed into his final NFL season and having drafted quarterbacks in each of the last 2 seasons, Will Howard and Drew Allar — neither of whom projects as an NFL starter.

‘Not Anywhere Close’ in Contract Negotiations

All of this comes after Mayfield admitted he and the Buccaneers were “not close” in contract talks, and that he wouldn’t negotiate a new deal once training camp starts.

“(Contract extension talks) not anywhere close to what we were thinking,” Mayfield told Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stroud. “Would love to be here long term but as of right now that’s not exactly the case. But I’m under contract for 2026. The guys in that locker room, the staff know that I’m still gonna be me. I’m still going to do everything I can to help this team win a Super Bowl. To me that’s the priority. Everything else will take care of itself.”

Baker Mayfield Became True Franchise QB With Bucs

Mayfield is headed into his 4th year as Tampa Bay’s starting quarterback. He was a 2-time Pro Bowler and led the Buccaneers to consecutive NFC South Division titles in his 1st 2 seasons.

In Tampa Bay, Mayfield brought his career back to life after stints with the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, and Los Angeles Rams, coming to the Buccaneers on a 1-year, $3 million contract after Tom Brady’s 2nd retirement following the 2022 season.

The way NFL teams view potential franchise quarterbacks has been upended in recent years, and never more than in 2025 after 2018 No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold led the Seattle Seahawks — his 5th NFL team — to a convincing Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots.