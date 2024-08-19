Buccaneers’ Mayfield Becomes Template for NFL ‘Prove-It’ Contracts

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed free-agent quarterback Baker Mayfield to a 1-year, $4 million contract in March 2023, it was a sign of desperate times for both parties.
The Buccaneers were left looking for a proven starter after Tom Brady retired for the second time in as many years and lacking faith in backup Kyle Trask, a 2nd-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
Mayfield was looking for one last chance as a starting quarterback after the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft was unceremoniously dumped by the Cleveland Browns in favor of Deshaun Watson and spent 2022 on the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams.
That formula, however chaotic, has proven to be the template for 1-year, NFL “Prove-It” contracts all over the league in 2024. Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski listed 10 players in 2024 trying to do what Mayfield did in 2023 after his play earned him a 3-year, $100 million contract in March 2024.
“A fascinating sub-section of free agency exists, where teams splurge early in the market cycle then tighten the purse strings after those splashy signings,” Sobleski wrote on Aug. 19. “In doing so the NFL’s middle class gets thinned and capable individuals are often left in a spot to take a short deal at a much lower price in order to prove themselves again for the following year’s free agency.
“As an example, Baker Mayfield signed a one-year, $4 million contract to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last offseason. Mayfield had to win a quarterback competition. He then had to play well enough to keep the job. He did so and helped the Bucs become a division winner playoff squad. He subsequently signed a three-year, $100 million contract this offseason to stay in Tampa … Others are now looking for similar opportunities.”
Mayfield Delivered Career Year for Bucs in 2023
Mayfield pulled his career out of the gutter with a career year on his “Prove-It” deal in 2023, with career highs in starts (17), completions (364), pass attempts (566), completion percentage (64.3), passing yards (4,044) and passing touchdowns (208). The Buccaneers also won a third consecutive NFC South title and Mayfield made his first Pro Bowl.
In a sign of the times in the NFL, if Mayfield can guide the Buccaneers on a playoff run he will be considered a bargain by the league’s current quarterback pay leaders. According to Over the Cap, at an average annual salary of $33.3 million he’s the No. 19 highest-paid quarterback in the league.
Bredeson is Buccaneers’ ‘Prove-It’ Player in 2023
Sobleski made sure to put a current Tampa Bay player on his list of “Prove-It'” contracts for 2024 with offensive left guard Ben Bredeson and his 1-year, $3 million contract.
Bredeson started 16 games for the New York Giants in 2023. He is now the Bucs’ best option at guard following a season-ending knee injury to Sua Opeta early in training camp.
“Bredeson is now entrenched at left guard, where he’ll be playing between Pro Bowl left tackle Tristan Wirfs and (eventually) first-round rookie center Graham Barton,” Sobleski wrote. “Bredeson started 24 games over the last two seasons, including 16 last year. He’s 26. With Tampa Bay’s offensive line coming together, Bredeson could easily become a mainstay by signing a contract extension after this season.”
