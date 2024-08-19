Buccaneers’ Mayfield Becomes Template for NFL ‘Prove-It’ Contracts

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed free-agent quarterback Baker Mayfield to a 1-year, $4 million contract in March 2023, it was a sign of desperate times for both parties.

The Buccaneers were left looking for a proven starter after Tom Brady retired for the second time in as many years and lacking faith in backup Kyle Trask, a 2nd-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Mayfield was looking for one last chance as a starting quarterback after the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft was unceremoniously dumped by the Cleveland Browns in favor of Deshaun Watson and spent 2022 on the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams.

That formula, however chaotic, has proven to be the template for 1-year, NFL “Prove-It” contracts all over the league in 2024. Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski listed 10 players in 2024 trying to do what Mayfield did in 2023 after his play earned him a 3-year, $100 million contract in March 2024.