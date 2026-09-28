Buccaneers Get Potential Timeline for Baker Mayfield Return

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ disaster season got even worse with the team moving to 0-3 and losing quarterback Baker Mayfield to a dislocated thumb. While Mayfield will undergo an MRI to determine the exact timeline for his return, NFL insider Ian Rapoport notes that the best-case timeline for his return is 2 to 4 weeks. The worst case could be that his entire season is over.

“I would say best-case scenario 2 to 4 weeks out; that is the best case,” said Rapoport on Monday morning. “The worst-case scenario is that he has significantly torn ligaments in his thumb and he is out for the foreseeable future. High-stakes MRI for Tampa.”

Tampa Bay is going to be without Mayfield for at least the next two games. The more realistic timeline could be four weeks, but there is still a chance he misses the rest of the year, if not the majority of the season. The initial MRI results revealed no ligament damage. He will get a second opinion.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Will Be Without Baker Mayfield for 2 to 4 Weeks

This was one of the big concerns facing Mayfield when the team was deciding whether to extend him this offseason. Mayfield is one who does not let plays die, and he tends to play through soreness or minor dings. This can lead to bigger injuries that impact his play in the longer term.

Mayfield was trying to keep a play late in the game against the Minnesota Vikings when he dislocated his thumb.

If he is out for the year, Tampa Bay is in a bad spot. They just extended Mayfield, and he will be on the cap for $65M next year. The team cannot move on from him, either. They could re-do his contract, but they would have to add years on.

This could also make 2027 a potential lame duck season for Mayfield at quarterback. If the Bucs pick high and draft a quarterback, he could turn from a franchise quarterback to a bridge in one season.

Bucs Plan to Lean on Jalon Daniels at QB

The Bucs are going to turn to rookie UDFA Jalon Daniels at quarterback while Mayfield is out. It is rare to see a UDFA start in the NFL as a rookie at the most important position in football.

Tyson Bagent did it in 2023, and the Chicago Bears went 2-2. He has turned into a steady backup for the Bears. The Bucs are hoping the same can happen for Daniels.

Still, the injury to Mayfield might determine what the Bucs do with the backup spot behind Daniels. Easton Stick is currently the Bucs’ practice squad quarterback.

If Mayfield is only out for two weeks or a little more, they might roll with Stick as the backup. However, if the team believes Mayfield will miss a significant chunk of the season, they are going to have to look at a more notable backup option.

They also might want to consider an option who can push Daniels and potentially start if he is not ready. While the Bucs are 0-3, the NFC South is wide open, and they are one game out of a playoff spot.