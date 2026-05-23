Bucs Star Baker Mayfield Compared to Super Bowl-Winning QB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don’t seem like a team that’s going to make a run at an NFC South Division title in 2026, much less a Super Bowl.

If they did, however, it wouldn’t be the 1st time a team came out of nowhere to win it all, and Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon put Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield at the top of his list of quarterbacks who could be the “Next Sam Darnold” in 2026.

Darnold is coming off a season in which he famously came out of nowhere to lead the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl win in his 1st season as the franchise’s starter in 2025.

Mayfield is coming off his 3rd — and worst — season as the starter for the Buccaneers after going 8-9 in 2025 and his team missing the playoffs for the 1st time since 2019.