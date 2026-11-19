Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is currently recovering from a foot strain that might hold him out of the Bucs Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions. However, Mayfield is also not fully healed from a lingering thumb injury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport noted that despite playing in three games for Tampa Bay since he suffered his injury, the Bucs quarterback is still dealing with it.

“Let’s talk about Baker Mayfield’s foot—also, by the way, dealing with a thumb injury still from a couple of weeks ago,” noted Rapoport.

The NFL insider made it clear that the thumb is not the reason he might not play in Week 11. If he does not play, it will solely be the foot injury. However, that does not mean that he is completely healed.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Still Overcoming Thumb Injury

The Bucs quarterback signed a three-year $165M extension this offseason. That is about the only thing that has gone his way this year. Mayfield suffered his thumb injury in the Buccaneers’ Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He ended up missing the next three games after recovering from thumb surgery.

It seemed as though the issue was with him having pain gripping the football. When he was able to grip the football, he returned to the starting lineup. However, it is notable that Mayfield has not been proven to be healthy since returning to the lineup.

The team is 2-1 in his starts, but they went 2-0 in games where he threw a combined 14 passes. Beyond that, he was 0-for-3 throwing against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8.

After winning those two games with only 14 passes, he was 18-for-32 with a 56% completion percentage against the Chicago Bears. He had two interceptions and once again looked like he was having trouble gripping the football.

So, while Mayfield says that he’s healthy and has returned from this injury, the play on the field shows that the thumb is still impacting his play. This has been one of the biggest issues for Mayfield. He gets praised for playing through injuries, but he is not the same player. The injured version of Mayfield is often worse for the team. That is why the Bucs are leaning to sitting him.

Jalon Daniels Could Make Fourth Career NFL Start

This will likely lead to Jalon Daniels making his fourth career NFL start. The rookie UDFA from Kansas won the job as a backup in training camp and was given his first career start after Mayfield was hurt. However, he is 1-2 in his three career starts in the NFL.

He does have a 61% completion percentage, but he has 3 touchdowns to 5 interceptions, and he’s taken 9 sacks so far this season. Now, he gets to face the Detroit Lions in Week 11. They will be without their top two defenders, Aidan Hutchinson and Jack Campbell.