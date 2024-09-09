Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield Calls Out ‘Kinks’ After Week 1 Win

It was not easy, in the midst of the Buccaneers’ 37-20 drubbing of the Washington Commanders on Sunday in the season opener, to find something to complain about for the Tampa Bay offense. But quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was nearly perfect on the day, did manage to find an issue.

The Buccaneers, in five trips into the red zone, came away with three touchdowns, the other two possessions accounted for by two Chase McLaughlin field goals (he was 3-for-3 on the day). Mayfield clearly thought it should have been five touchdowns in five tries.

And why not? Mayfield himself was 24-for-30 on the day, for 289 yards and four touchdowns against no interceptions. His passer rating of 146.4 was just a shade below a perfect rating.

Mayfield had earlier said there were still kinks for the Buccaneers to work out. After the game, Laura Okmin of Fox Sports asked him what “kinks you need to work out.”

“Luckily Chase McLaughlin is really, really good,” Mayfield said. “But for an offense we had too many field goals and I really feel we should have been stronger in the red zone.”

Buccaneers Picked Up Where 2023 Left Off

That is, no doubt, picking nits. The Buccaneers appeared in Week 1 of this season to pick up right where they left off last season, when Tampa closed out the season with five wins in six games before upending the Eagles to open the playoffs and nearly pulling off an upset against the Lions.

As is his wont, Mayfield handed out credit to others, especially to the much-maligned Buccaneers running game, which was mostly ineffective on Sunday—until it mattered most. Tampa had 112 yards on the ground for the day, but 58 of those yards came in the fourth quarter, when the Bucs salted away the game with a 12-play, 91-yard drive that chewed 7:38 off the clock.

Nine of the 12 plays were runs, including an 11-yard scramble by Mayfield.

“Mentality-wise, that last drive was really key for us,” Mayfield said. “To run the ball like we did right there, to finish with a touchdown, take a lot of time off the clock—that’s a physical, physical way to play. That’s what we want to see. There’s always things we can get better at. But I’m proud of our guys. Game 1, a lot of things to learn from, but it’s a good thing to build on.”

Baker Mayfield Sitting on New $100 Million Contract

It’s a good start for Mayfield, something that was critical not just for the Buccaneers, who are seeking to defend the NFC South crown from the revamped Falcons (who lost their opener) and the Saints (who pummeled the Panthers). Mayfield is trying to back up his rejuvenation season of 2023 with another good showing in 2024, and he is off to a good start.

He also has a significant new contract—worth $100 million over three years, though the Buccaneers can get out of the deal after this season—and he wants to prove Tampa right for paying him.

The sense of security has helped, he said, and he is liking his job these days.

“Just having fun,” he said. “Yes, it’s our job but football is a game and it’s just fun enjoying it. And I play my best when I’m having fun, and this group allows me to do that, everybody in the building. So, I’m thankful of them, so, just keep building and keep going.”