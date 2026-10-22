Baker Mayfield Working With & Without Glove at Bucs Practice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is getting work in both with and without a glove on his throwing hands at Bucs practice.

Mayfield has not played since Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, when he dislocated his thumb. Backup QB Jalon Daniels has been starting for the Bucs since then.

However, Mayfield has been working hard to return for this Sunday’s Week 7 matchup against NFC South divisional rivals, the Carolina Panthers.

Bakey Mayfield Bucs Practice Update

Per Greg Auman, Mayfield was seen at Bucs practice on Thursday throwing with both a glove and without a glove on his hand, but it appears that the glove is helping him out.

“Baker Mayfield initially had the glove off to begin practice, but put it on (as he had it on yesterday) after a few throws, so it’s clearly helping him handle throwing with his injured thumb,” Auman wrote on his X.

Bucs Still in NFC South Playoff Race

Despite a terrible 1-5 start to the season, you cannot count the Bucs out of the playoffs yet, since their division is so weak.

The Panthers currently lead at 3-2, with the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints both at 2-4.

That means the stakes are ultra high for this Sunday’s game between Tampa Bay and New Orleans, as a Bucs win would put them at 2-5, while dropping the Panthers to 3-3.

Meanwhile, the Saints travel to Paris, France, this Sunday for an international game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game that they are underdogs in.

The same goes for the Atlanta Falcons, who host the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers but are underdogs in that game.

So, in the event that the Bucs win and all three of the Panthers, Falcons, and Saints lose, you would have the Panthers at 3-3 in the division lead, with the other three teams at 2-5.

Therefore, this Sunday’s game is essentially a must-win game for the Buccaneers, as a loss would drop them to 1-6 and make it very difficult for them to climb out of that hole.

So, will it be Mayfield or Daniels under center? We’ll have to wait and find out.