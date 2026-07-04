Buccaneers Well Represented at Taylor Swift’s Wedding

One of the most discussed weddings in all of pop culture has officially happened. Global pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce officially got married at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The ceremony featured a wide variety of entertainers, athletes, celebrities, and more.

A large portion of the over 1,000-person guest list included current, former, and people associated with the NFL. This led to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers being highly represented at the event.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Represented Well At Taylor Swift’s Wedding

First, the current Buccaneers quarterback, Baker Mayfield, attended the wedding. Mayfield posed with his wife and a former Bucs defensive lineman, Beau Allen, before the ceremony.

Allen played with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2014-17, so he ended up becoming a family friend of former Eagles center Jason Kelce. Allen also played for the Buccaneers from 2018-19. He helped represent the past Bucs in attendance.

One more well-known former Buccaneers player was also in attendance. That was NFL legend and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. Brady was spotted leaving the wedding early after being in attendance.

Kelce has had many memorable matchups with Brady, whether it be during his time on the New England Patriots or the Buccaneers. Kelce and the Chiefs lost to Brady and the Bucs in the Super Bowl back in 2021.

Beyond that, Brady now works for Fox and has worked with Kelce on the media side of things.

Other notable NFL players such as Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Mike Gesicki, and George Kittle were in attendance. Even the current New England Patriots head coach, and headline-grabbing Mike Vrabel, was in attendance with his wife.

Between the two former Buccaneers and the one current Bucs player, the franchise had a strong representation. And those are only the confirmed guests we know; there could have been even more. The event shows just how tight the NFL fraternity is, as these players form true relationships with each other.

Travis Kelce Wedding Guest List Goes Beyond Teammates

There was a heavy presence of Kansas City Chiefs players, which could have been expected. George Karlaftis, Chris Jones, and Creed Humphrey were some of the most well-known Chiefs players spotted at the wedding. Beyond that, the entire tight end room was there, featuring Noah Gray, Jared Wiley, and Jake Briningstool.

However, a lot of the most notable names were people who were not teammates with Kelce. While Kelce does know Allen and has played against Brady often, it is unclear how much personal time these people all spend together.

Kittle and Gesicki know Kelce from Tight End University, but relationships with stars like Mayfield and Stafford, as well as his connection to Vrabel, are a bit more unknown.

Considering Kelce is entering his 14th season in the NFL, the connections could run very deep. It could be anything from working out together in the offseason to doing charity events together. Either way, Kelce certainly had his fair share of invitees to match the very popular Swift.