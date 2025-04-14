Hi, Subscriber

Blockbuster Trade Proposal Brings Buccaneers $84 Million All-Pro Cornerback

Jaire Alexander
Getty
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one clear question they need to answer when it comes to the cornerback position in 2025: Are we OK with just being average?

That’s what the Buccaneers are right now with Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum as their starting cornerbacks, which isn’t really viable for a team hoping to be an NFC contender.

That’s also why the Buccaneers should try and make a move to upgrade at the position by trading for embattled Green Bay Packers cornerback and 2-time NFL All-Pro Jaire Alexander.

Alexander, for all intents and purposes, has been available via trade for the entire offseason, with Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst sending his most direct message about Alexander’s future at the annual NFL owner meetings.

“We’re still working through that,” Gutekunst told USA Today’s Mark Oldacres. “Obviously a very good player for us and we have some time to figure that out and see what’s best for him and for the organization … We invested a lot in Jaire and we want to make sure if he’s not going to be on our football team helping us win games, that we get something back for that investment.”

Dean, McCollum Haven’t Become Shutdown Cornerbacks

Neither Dean or McCollum have been elite cornerbacks in their careers.

McCollum got off to a hot start in 2024 but finished the season with a 69.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, putting him 54th out of 222 starting cornerbacks. Dean was considerably better with a 75.1 grade from PFF, putting him 25th.

Interestingly enough, Alexander was 24th in the PFF rankings with a 75.2 grade.

The Buccaneers have 6 picks in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft and getting Alexander would likely require parting with one of those picks in exchange for Alexander. Tampa Bay’s third round pick (No. 84 overall) packaged with McCollum might seal the deal.

McCollum is in the final year of his rookie contract and due $3.4 million in 2025, meaning the Packers could play wait and see before signing him to a contract extension or they could move quick to sign him to a deal that could equal huge savings down the road.

Alexander One of NFL’s Highest Paid Cornerbacks

The Packers don’t need to be in a hurry to deal Alexander.

“Even if they intend to part ways eventually, the Packers can carry him on their roster all the way up to the start of the regular season if they see fit, as pre-season injuries could force the hand of a team suddenly needing cornerback help,” Oldacres wrote. “They likely want to avoid an awkward training camp standoff though, so it would be surprising if this was not resolved before then.”

Alexander, who is also a 2-time Pro Bowler, signed a 4-year, $84 million contract extension in March 2022 and has 2 seasons and $37 million left on that deal.

One problem for any team making a trade for Alexander is his health — he’s only played 14 games over the last 2 seasons and missed 20 games due to injuries and suspensions. Alexander had 2 interceptions in 7 games in 2024 and missed the final 8 games of the season and the playoffs after arthroscopic knee surgery.

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

Latest Buccaneers News Alerts

Antoine Winfield : Agrees to restructured deal

Winfield agreed to a restructured contract Wednesday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports. Winfield converted the vast majority of his $21 million salary into a signing bonus, creating more than $15.8 million in cap space for the Bucs. Winfield appeared in just nine regular-season games last season due to injuries, finishing with 60 tackles (34 solo), including 2.0 sacks, three pass breakups and one fumble recovery, which he returned for a 58-yard touchdown. Winfield is under contract through 2027.

